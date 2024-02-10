Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 11

‘Moon Over Buffalo’ Matinee Performance

THEATER—2 p.m. “Moon Over Buffalo.” A farce about two comedians’ last chance at stardom. General admission, $20. Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Final performance. Production Center, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://www.biggerdreamsproductions.org/

FIRST AID—10 a.m. “CPR Certification Course.” Morris Fire Department, 117 East Main Street, Morris. (607) 547-4328 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OtsegoCountyEmergencyServices

PANCAKE BREAKFAST—8 a.m. “Cabin Fever Breakfast.” Eggs, sausage, bacon, pancakes, more. Suggested donation, $6/person. Enter to win raffle baskets, more. Laurens Fire Department, 34 Main Street, Laurens. (607) 433-2906 or visit https://www.facebook.com/p/Laurens-Fire-Department-100064565867355/

BENEFIT—9:30-10:45 a.m. “Super Bowl Sunday Benefit Ride.” 75-minute cycling ride to benefit the Cooperstown Angel Network. Registration required. $20 minimum donation. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Route 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit https://www.facebook.com/clarksportscenter

WINTER MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Winter Craft & Vendor Market.” Richfield Springs Central School, 93 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0610 or visit https://www.facebook.com/RichfieldCSD/

QUILT SHOW—1-4 p.m. “Fenimore Quilt Club Show.” Warm, artistic and antique quilts on display from local quilters. On view through 2/18. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

WORKSHOP—1-3 p.m. “Terrarium Making Class.” $35/person, supplies included. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093552282984

BINGO—6 p.m. “Spay/Neuter Awareness Month Bingo.” 8 rounds of Bingo plus raffle baskets and 50/50 raffle. $10 minimum drink/food purchase to play. Roots Public Social Club, 175 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 349-3842 or visit https://www.facebook.com/RootsPubSocialClub

