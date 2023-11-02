HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 02-12-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 12
‘August: Osage County’ At The
Foothills Performing Arts Center
THEATER—Noon. Enjoy theatrical performance of “August: Osage County,” following the story of the disappearance of Beverly Weston, the patriarch of the Weston family, and the reactions of his wife and three daughters. Tickets, $20/adult. Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions in the Production Center of the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. Visit facebook.com/biggerdreamsproductions
BENEFIT RIDE—9:30 a.m. Join Gretchen and Edna for a 60 minute cycling ride to benefit the Cooperstown Food Pantry this Superbowl Sunday. Class is $15/person. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit facebook.com/clarksportscenter
SNOW TUBING—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Weather permitting, the park will be open for snow tubing on the hill. Admission is $5/person. Snow tubes are provided; there is a warming hut with snacks and hot chocolate available for purchase. Check the Facebook page or call the park office to confirm the slope is open. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Highway 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8662 or visit facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark/
RESCHEDULED –
LITERARY WALK—1:30 p.m. meet-up. Support the local library and join this literary tour around downtown Cooperstown to learn more about local literary figures James Fenimore Cooper and Susan Fenimore Cooper. Presented by the Village Library of Cooperstown. Meet at Pioneer Park, Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/