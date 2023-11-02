HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 02-12-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 12

THEATER—Noon. Enjoy theatrical performance of “August: Osage County,” following the story of the disappearance of Beverly Weston, the patriarch of the Weston family, and the reactions of his wife and three daughters. Tickets, $20/adult. Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions in the Production Center of the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. Visit facebook.com/biggerdreamsproductions

BENEFIT RIDE—9:30 a.m. Join Gretchen and Edna for a 60 minute cycling ride to benefit the Cooperstown Food Pantry this Superbowl Sunday. Class is $15/person. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit facebook.com/clarksportscenter

SNOW TUBING—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Weather permitting, the park will be open for snow tubing on the hill. Admission is $5/person. Snow tubes are provided; there is a warming hut with snacks and hot chocolate available for purchase. Check the Facebook page or call the park office to confirm the slope is open. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Highway 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8662 or visit facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark/