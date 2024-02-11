Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, FEBRUARY 12

Candlelit Yoga Benefit for
Violence Intervention Program

BENEFIT—6:30 p.m. “Candlelight Yoga Benefit Class.” Vinyasa yoga with sound bath to benefit the Violence Intervention Program of Opportunities for Otsego. Registration required. $20 minimum donation. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Route 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 ext. 129 or visit https://www.facebook.com/clarksportscenter

EXERCISE CLASS—9-10 a.m. Each Monday and Thursday with instructor Carol Thompson. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

SENIOR WALK—10-11 a.m. Seniors walk the track and gym floor with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

PLAY & LEARN—10 a.m. Guided sensory learning for children aged 5 and under. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

CONNECTIONS—10:30 a.m. Open Tai Chi. Connections at Clark Sports Center, Studio #2, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

QUILT SHOW—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Fenimore Quilt Club Show.” Warm, artistic and antique quilts on display from local quilters. On view through 2/18. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

CONNECTIONS—12:30 p.m. Bluegrass Circle Jam Session. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

WEBINAR—1 p.m. “Market Evaluation.” Presented by the 2024 Agricultural Marketing Webinar Series. Held online by CCE Harvest New York. (518) 569-3073 or visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2024/01/02/-2024-agricultural-marketing-webinar-series

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

TAX PREP—6-8 p.m. “Free Tax Preparation.” Get help with taxes from IRS-certified volunteers. Held Mondays and Tuesdays through 4/15. 2nd floor, Golisano Hall, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4338 or visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/business-administration-and-accounting-department/vita/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-21-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21 Learn ‘What Is A Healthy Lake’ With Dr. Kiyoko Yokota BE INFORMED – 7-8 p.m. Associate Professor of Limnology Dr. Kiyoko Yokota presents “What Is a Healthy Lake?” The lecture discusses basic lake biology with a focus on the physical and biological factors that determine the quality of water found in a water body. Free, open to all. Community Room, Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/be-informed-lecture-series-what-is-a-healthy-lake/ BLOOD DRIVE – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 31 Elm Street, Cooperstown.…

Happenin’ Otsego: 10-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29 Pumpkin Glow at Cooperstown Library PUMPKIN GLOW—6-7 p.m. Create a Jack-O-Lantern for display and then see what the neighbors made. Held on the steps of the Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/ FUNDRAISER—8-11 a.m. “Ambulance Fundraiser Breakfast.” Help the Gilbertsville Emergency Squad raise money for a new ambulance. Featuring fluffy pancakes, tasty syrups and good company. Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, Spring Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2520 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GilbertsvilleVolunteerFire…

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-10-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JUNE 10 Explore Hall, Park, & Local Organizations BLOCK PARTY – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Celebrate the start of the summer season with local organizations from Hyde Hall and Glimmerglass State Park to the Otsego Boat Deputy, Otsego Outdoors, and Springfield Center Library. The Rolling Meadows clydesdales will be on hand to greet visitors, the Susquehanna SPCA will have opportunities for adoptions, and Hanzolo will be performing live from noon to 2 p.m. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit hydehall.org/block-party-on-june-10-with-hyde-hall-glimmerglass-state-park/ BAG SALE – 8:30 a.m. Find a wide variety of clothing,…