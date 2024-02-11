HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, FEBRUARY 12

Candlelit Yoga Benefit for

Violence Intervention Program

BENEFIT—6:30 p.m. “Candlelight Yoga Benefit Class.” Vinyasa yoga with sound bath to benefit the Violence Intervention Program of Opportunities for Otsego. Registration required. $20 minimum donation. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Route 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 ext. 129 or visit https://www.facebook.com/clarksportscenter

EXERCISE CLASS—9-10 a.m. Each Monday and Thursday with instructor Carol Thompson. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

SENIOR WALK—10-11 a.m. Seniors walk the track and gym floor with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

PLAY & LEARN—10 a.m. Guided sensory learning for children aged 5 and under. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

CONNECTIONS—10:30 a.m. Open Tai Chi. Connections at Clark Sports Center, Studio #2, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

QUILT SHOW—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Fenimore Quilt Club Show.” Warm, artistic and antique quilts on display from local quilters. On view through 2/18. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

CONNECTIONS—12:30 p.m. Bluegrass Circle Jam Session. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

WEBINAR—1 p.m. “Market Evaluation.” Presented by the 2024 Agricultural Marketing Webinar Series. Held online by CCE Harvest New York. (518) 569-3073 or visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2024/01/02/-2024-agricultural-marketing-webinar-series

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

TAX PREP—6-8 p.m. “Free Tax Preparation.” Get help with taxes from IRS-certified volunteers. Held Mondays and Tuesdays through 4/15. 2nd floor, Golisano Hall, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4338 or visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/business-administration-and-accounting-department/vita/

