HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 13

Online Tour of

the Thaw Collection

VIRTUAL TOUR—2 p.m. “Thaw Collection of American Indian Art.” Associate Curator Julia Madore presents this collection showcasing Native American artistry and craftsmanship from across North America. Followed by Q&A session. Free, $10 suggested donation. Registration required. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

FIRST AID—6 p.m. “CPR Certification Course.” Edmeston Fire Department, 27 East Street, Edmeston. (607) 547-4328 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OtsegoCountyEmergencyServices

YOUTH—9:30 a.m. “Baby and Toddler Story Time.” Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment and water, and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be on the New Island trail. Contact hike leader Jim Austin, (607) 437-5734, or visit https://susqadk.org/

FLY CREEK QUILTERS—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fly Creek Area Quilters meet to cut, sew, tie, bind and have a good time working on quilts. Held each Tuesday. Fly Creek Methodist Church, County Route 26, Fly Creek.

TECH HELP—10:30 to 12:30 p.m. Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered. Anything from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. Reference Desk, Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

QUILT SHOW—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Fenimore Quilt Club Show.” Warm, artistic and antique quilts on display from local quilters. On view through 2/18. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of hamburger, cabbage casserole, green beans, warm applesauce and chocolate pudding. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

LIBRARY—Noon. “Hoopla 101.” Learn to use Hoopla to check out e-books, audiobooks, TV shows and movies with no wait times. Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

WEBINAR—Noon. “Grants for Agritourism Operations.” Presented by the 2024 Agritourism Monthly Webinar Series. Held online by Cornell Cooperative Extension. (518) 569-3073 or visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2024/01/09/-2024-agritourism-monthly-webinar-series

GALENTINE’S DAY—3:30 p.m. “Adult and Teen Galentine’s Day Wine Bottle Painting.” Free, supplies provided. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

SOUP’S ON—4-5 p.m. “Homemade Soup To Go.” Free, all welcome. No age, socio-economic or church membership requirement. Continues Tuesdays through 3/19. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6552 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100066317268435

TAX PREP—6-8 p.m. “Free Tax Preparation.” Get help with taxes from IRS-certified volunteers. Held Mondays and Tuesdays through 4/15. 2nd floor, Golisano Hall, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4338 or visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/business-administration-and-accounting-department/vita/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR.