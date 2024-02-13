Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 14

Valentine’s Day Soirèe with
the Oneonta Rotary Club

VALENTINES—6-8 p.m. “Valentine’s Day Soirèe.” Five-course dinner with wine or mocktails. Tickets, $75/person. Support work of the Oneonta Rotary Club. Social Eats Café-Project 607, 546 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-8025 or visit https://oneontarotary.org/

GARDEN—Last day to register for “Gardening as You Age Discussion.” Tips and tricks for working smarter, not harder, to preserve longevity in the garden. Held 2/17 at 1 p.m. in person at CCE Schoharie Extension Center, 173 South Grand Street, Suite 1, Cobleskill. (518) 234-4303 ext. 124 or visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2024/02/17/gardening-as-you-age-discussion

YOUTH—9:30 a.m. “Preschool Story Time.” Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring the children down each Wednesday for an entertaining story read aloud by library staff. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

QUILT SHOW—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Fenimore Quilt Club Show.” Warm, artistic and antique quilts on display from local quilters. On view through 2/18. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

ART EXPLORATION—Noon. “Art We Love—Lunch Box Lesson with Schoharie Crossing State Historic Site.” Get the inside scoop on works by Homer, Frishmuth, Inness, Palmer and many others with May Alexander, curator of education. Free. Hosted on Webex by Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

AGING PRESENTATION—1-2:30 p.m. “Caregiver Support.” Presented by Jessica Weeden, director of Family Support Services. Helios Care presentations held on second Wednesday of each month. The Oneonta Gathering Place, 5506 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 432-5525 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/events/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

CROCHET CIRCLE—3 p.m. Bring a crochet project and work with friends, learn to crochet, more. Supplies available. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

DINNER—5-8 p.m. International Night featuring 3-course meal of Italian origin. $30/person. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9931 or visit https://www.otesaga.com/dine/seasonal-dining

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member, who will be present to field questions and comments. $18/session. Held each Wednesday. Cancellations will be communicated prior to session. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

