HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15

Hidden Dangers of the Victorian House

CONNECTIONS—1 p.m. “The Dangerous Victorian House” with John Aborn of Hyde Hall. Can you survive the hidden dangers of the 19th-century home? Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

EXERCISE CLASS—9-10 a.m. Each Monday and Thursday with instructor Carol Thompson. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

YOUTH—9:30 a.m. “Early Literacy Story Time.” Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

AGRICULTURE—9:30 a.m. “Is Whole Farm Revenue Micro-Farm Insurance Right for My Farm?” Webinar with Farm Business Management Extension Specialist Liz Higgins. Free. Presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension. Visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2024/01/16/is-whole-farm-revenue-micro-farm-insurance-right-for-my-farm

CONNECTIONS—10:15 a.m. “Living Well: Eat Healthy, Be Active.” Class with Carleen Henderson on healthy food choices that taste great. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

CONNECTIONS—10:30-11:15 a.m. Open Tai Chi. Connections at Clark Sports Center, Studio #2, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

QUILT SHOW—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Fenimore Quilt Club Show.” Warm, artistic and antique quilts on display from local quilters. On view through 2/18. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chicken marsala, rotini in sauce, Italian blend vegetables and brownies. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

CONNECTIONS—Noon. Book group with Heather. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

CONNECTIONS—12:30 p.m. Blood Pressure Checks and CPR Compressions. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—2 p.m. Free monthly drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. This is a safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions and learn from other community members. New Hope Community Church, 45 Stockton Avenue, Walton. (607) 432-5525 to register or e-mail jessica.weeden@helioscare.org or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

DINNER—5-8 p.m. International Night featuring 3-course meal of Italian origin. $30/person. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9931 or visit https://www.otesaga.com/dine/seasonal-dining

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Roll Around Skate Club, Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or visit https://www.facebook.com/interskate88

YARN CLUB—5:30-7 p.m. Third Thursday of each month. All skill levels welcome. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

FLY CREEK FIRE DISTRICT—7 p.m. The community is invited to attend the monthly meeting of the Fly Creek Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners. Held the third Thursday of the month at the Fly Creek Fire House, 832 County Road 26, Fly Creek. Visit http://www.flycreekfire.com/ for info.

CAR SEATS—7-8 p.m. “Car Seat Education Class.” Learn the best way to use a car seat from certified technicians. Registration required. Bassett Hall Chapel, 31 Beaver Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-3456 or visit https://www.bassett.org/events/2024/02/car-seat-education-class

POETRY—7:30 p.m. “Writers Salon.” An evening of poetry with Franklin writer John O’Connor. Literary reading series for local writers held each Third Thursday through June. Free, open to the public. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. Visit https://www.canoneonta.org/writers-salon

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR.