HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 02-18-23

COMEDY SHOW—6-9 p.m. Enjoy a fun show featuring the “Not Quite So Dueling Pianos” and Hartwick College alum Patrick Duffy. This is an all-request show where the audience picks the set list. Tickets, $20/person at the door. Presented at the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

TAX PREP—10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. Get ready for tax season with the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. Hartwick College accounting students certified by the IRS, with their professor, will be available to provide one-on-one assistance in preparing individual tax returns. Either in-person or online. Held at the Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit facebook.com/ofoinc/

ZEN WALK—10 a.m. Support the local library and join this mindful meditation walk on the path to the river. Presented by the Village Library of Cooperstown. Meet on the porch of the Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

SEED STARTING—10-11:30 a.m. Join local master gardeners for “Seed Starting Tips For Gardeners” to learn what to start and how to be ready for the gardening season in Otsego County. Bring your own seeds, limited supply available. Other supplies will be provided. Pre-registration required. Fee, $10/person. Cornell Cooperative Extension Education Center, 123 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2536 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org

FROZEN TOES RUN—11 a.m. Get out for some winter fun in the Frozen Toe 5-mile run over a challenging off-road course. 2.5-mile option available. Course travels the perimeter of the sports center property and over wooded trails. Held in all weather conditions. Tickets, $25/person. The Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit facebook.com/clarksportscenter

SNOW TUBING—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Weather permitting, the park will be open for snow tubing on the hill. Admission is $5/person. Snow tubes are provided; there is a warming hut with snacks and hot chocolate available for purchase. Check the Facebook page or call the park office to confirm the slope is open. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Highway 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8662 or visit facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark/

ART OPEN HOUSE—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. View “Kelley’s Carved Convoy,” a surround-sight of trucks carved 1950s-1990s by acclaimed Oneonta farmer folk artist, Lavern Kelley. Also includes mugs and ornaments by Marcie Schwartzman and wooden Kenyan miniatures (proceeds benefit Mukuru Art Collective). Free admission. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or visit facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

THEATER—2 p.m. Enjoy the first-ever read through of “Dear Elizabeth: A Play in Letters from Elizabeth Bishop to Robert Lowell and Back Again” by Sarah Ruhl. The reading will be followed by a talk-back session with the audience featuring Thomas Travisano, the principal editor of “Words in Air: The Complete Correspondence Between Elizabeth Bishop and Robert Lowell,” upon which the play is based. Moderated by Robert Huddleston, professor of writing at NYU. Held in the auditorium at Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org

OPENING RECEPTION—3-7 p.m. Celebrate the return of the Susquehanna Valley Quilters’ annual quilt show. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-2070 or visit canoneonta.org/exhibitions

CRAFT NIGHT—5 p.m. Join the Studio for Arts & Crafts to make a dot mandala box for Valentine’s Day. Pick your colors and make something special. Cost, $40/person. Theresa’s Emporium, 155 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1020 or visit facebook.com/theresasemporium

ASTRONOMY—7-8:30 p.m. Join the Otsego County Conservation Association for an evening exploring the February sky. Explore the stars, the constellations, find Mars and Jupiter, and maybe spot the Andromeda galaxy, the most distant thing in our sky. Dress warmly and bring comfortable folding chairs. Meet indoors before the tour and return indoors after for hot chocolate. Free. Registration required. Mohican Farm, 7207 State Route 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/naked-eye-astronomy-2/