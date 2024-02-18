HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, FEBRUARY 19

Concert Celebrating Black History Month

President’s Day

CONCERT—Noon. “Midday Music at St. Mary’s” with the Fair Winds Quintet. American music including spirituals, ragtime, blues, jazz, rock, and more honoring Black composers and performers. Free admission, refreshments. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 7690 State Highway 80, Springfield Center. (607) 233 – 4523 ext. 101 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064456072235

BIRDING—All day. “27th Annual Great Back Yard Bird Count.” Count birds in the back yard, at the local park or wherever a bird can be found and report observations online. Last day of the bird count. Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. Visit https://doas.us/

LITERATURE—9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. “Winter Weather, Winter Birds” workshop led by Bertha Rogers about the many birds who live in the Catskills. Held 2/19 through 2/23. Cost, $170 for regional students. Registration required. Bright Hill Press and Literary Center, 94 Church Street, Treadwell. (607) 829-5055 or visit https://www.facebook.com/brighthp

EXERCISE CLASS—9-10 a.m. Each Monday and Thursday with instructor Carol Thompson. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

ART CAMP—9-11:30 a.m. “Youth Media Makers Camp.” 5-day camp for ages 8 to 11 presented by artist Christina Hunt Wood. Suggested registration fee, $50/camper. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/youth-media-makers-camp/

SENIOR WALK—10-11 a.m. Seniors walk the track and gym floor with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

PLAY & LEARN—10 a.m. Guided sensory learning for children aged 5 and under. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

CONNECTIONS—10:30 a.m. Open Tai Chi. Connections at Clark Sports Center, Studio #2, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

CONNECTIONS—11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. “One-on-One Tech Support.” Reserve a spot to get help using personal devices from iphones to tablets. Held each third Monday of the month with Debra Eric Camier. Connections at Clark Sports Center, Community Room, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com

WEBINAR—Noon. “Working with Wholesale Buyers.” Presented by the 2024 Agricultural Marketing Webinar Series. Held online by CCE Harvest New York. (518) 569-3073 or visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2024/01/02/-2024-agricultural-marketing-webinar-series

GARDEN CLUB—1 p.m. “The World of Japanese Micro-seasons.” Presentation by Alexis Agliano Sanborn. All welcome for annual tea. Bring a sweet or savory treat to share. Oneonta Garden Club at the St. James Episcopal Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/p/Oneonta-Federated-Garden-Club-100067969369937/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

FIRST AID—6 p.m. “CPR Certification Course.” Unadilla Fire Department, 72 Clifton Street, Unadilla. (607) 547-4328 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OtsegoCountyEmergencyServices

TAX PREP—6-8 p.m. “Free Tax Preparation.” Get help with taxes from IRS-certified volunteers. Held Mondays and Tuesdays through 4/15. 2nd floor, Golisano Hall, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4338 or visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/business-administration-and-accounting-department/vita/

THEATER – 6:30 p.m. Auditions for Starkid’s production of “Twisted: The Untold Story of a Royal Vizier.” All welcome. Sarkus-Busch Theater, Robert McLaughlin College Center, Room 247, Herkimer College, 100 Reservoir Road, Herkimer. (315) 866-0300 ext. 8259 or visit https://www.herkimer.edu/herkimer-news/v/3658/audition-notice-for-starkids-production-of-twisted-the-untold-story-of-a-royal-vizier

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR.