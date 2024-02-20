HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 21

Free Fishing Day Clinic

at Glimmerglass State Park

OUTDOORS—9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. “DEC Free Fishing Day Clinic.” Learn to fish with staff of NYS Parks and NYS DEC “I Fish NY.” Gear and bait provided. Learn about winter ecology and how to fillet a fish. No entrance fees. Pre-registration required. Rain date, 3/2. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Route 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8662 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark

FIRST AID—6 p.m. “CPR Certification Course.” Laurens Fire Department, 34 Main Street, Laurens. (607) 547-4328 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OtsegoCountyEmergencyServices

CONTEST—All day. “February Break LEGO Build Contest.” Free, open to all ages through 2/24. Entries will be displayed in the adult fiction section from 2/27-3/1. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

AGRICULTURE—9 a.m. to 4 p.m. “2024 Easter New York Fruit and Vegetable Conference.” Informative lectures on tree fruit, small fruit, agritourism and grapes. Pre-registration encouraged. Cost, $90/day. The Crown Plaza Desmond Hotel & Conference Center, 660 Albany Shaker Road, Albany. Visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2024/02/21/2024-eastern-new-york-fruit-and-vegetable-conference

YOUTH—9:30 a.m. “Preschool Story Time.” Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring the children down each Wednesday for an entertaining story read aloud by library staff. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring the children down each Wednesday to listen to a story then participate in related craft and snack time. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

BLOOD DRIVE—11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Federated Church of West Winfield, Fellowship Hall, 452 East Main Street, West Winfield. RedCrossBlood.org

MUSEUM PROGRAM —12:30-3:30 p.m. “World of Water” program held through 2/23. Week of activities for families and children in partnership with Hanford Mills Museum. Water-related games, crafts, more. Free and open to the public. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Refreshments served. Yager Museum of Art and Culture, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4480 or visit https://www.facebook.com/yagermuseum/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

CROCHET CIRCLE—3 p.m. Bring a crochet project and work with friends, learn to crochet, more. Supplies available. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

DINNER—5-8 p.m. International Night featuring 3-course meal with Mardi Gras origins. $30/person. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9931 or visit https://www.otesaga.com/dine/seasonal-dining

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This!” Non-instructional open studio workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member, who will be present to field questions and comments. $18/session. Held each Wednesday. Cancellations will be communicated prior to session. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

MOUNTAIN CLUB—6 p.m. “Baja California and the Gray Whale.” Presentation by Road Scholar Scott Fielder. Susquehanna Adirondack Mountain Club monthly meeting, featuring soup and chili potluck dinner at 6, followed by the presentation at 7. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. Visit https://susqadk.org/meetings/

SCREENING—7 p.m. The Film Society of Cooperstown presents “Pollock” (2015), with special guest Eva Davy, scenic artist on the film. Held in the 2nd floor Ballroom, Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 437-6903 or visit https://www.facebook.com/FilmSocCoop

