HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 22

History of Women’s Suffrage

at the Village Library

LIBRARY—6 p.m. “Lecture: History of Women’s Suffrage.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

FIRST AID—6 p.m. “CPR Certification Course.” Milford Fire Department, 64 South Main Street, Milford. (607) 547-4328 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OtsegoCountyEmergencyServices

AGRICULTURE—9 a.m. to 4 p.m. “2024 Easter New York Fruit and Vegetable Conference.” Informative lectures on tree fruit, cut flowers, vegetables and agritourism. Pre-registration encouraged. Cost, $90/day. The Crown Plaza Desmond Hotel & Conference Center, 660 Albany Shaker Road, Albany. Visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2024/02/21/2024-eastern-new-york-fruit-and-vegetable-conference

EXERCISE CLASS—9-10 a.m. Each Monday and Thursday with instructor Carol Thompson. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

YOUTH—9:30 a.m. “Early Literacy Story Time.”Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

CONNECTIONS—10:15 a.m. “Living Well: Eat Healthy, Be Active.” Class with Carleen Henderson on quick, healthy meals and snacks. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

CONNECTIONS—10:30-11:15 a.m. Open Tai Chi. Connections at Clark Sports Center, Studio #2, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

CRAFT GROUP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Stitch N’ B****.” Bring a current craft project and hang out with the group to kvetch and work while enjoying refreshments. Held every other Thursday. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093552282984

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of Tex Mex beef stew, warm biscuits, tossed salad and tropical fruit salad. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

LUNCH WITH A LAWYER—Noon. “HR Legal Basics: New York Paid Sick Leave and Paid COVID Leave.” Held online by Hinman, Howard & Kattell Attorneys, Oneonta. Visit https://www.hhk.com/le-webinar-hrlegal-leave_2024-02/

MUSEUM PROGRAM—12:30-3:30 p.m. “World of Water” program held through 2/23. Week of activities for families and children in partnership with Hanford Mills Museum. Water-related games, crafts, more. Free and open to the public. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Refreshments served. Yager Museum of Art and Culture, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4480 or visit https://www.facebook.com/yagermuseum/

LIBRARY—2 p.m. “Movie & Crafternoon: Princess and the Frog.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

DINNER—5-8 p.m. International Night featuring 3-course meal with Mardi Gras origins. $30/person. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9931 or visit https://www.otesaga.com/dine/seasonal-dining

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Roll Around Skate Club, Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or visit https://www.facebook.com/interskate88

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

