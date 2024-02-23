Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 24

Snow Moon Outing at
Gilbert Lake State Park

OUTDOORS—2-8 p.m. “Lantern-Light Snow Moon Hike.” Enjoy the lake by moonlight, warm-up with a hot beverage and fires at the Briggs Pavilion, donate a non-perishable item to the local food bank. Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Road, Laurens. (607) 432-2114 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GilbertLakeStatePark

FIRST AID—9 a.m. “CPR Certification Course.” Schenevus Fire Department, 40 Main Street, Schenevus. (607) 547-4328 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OtsegoCountyEmergencyServices

BEEKEEPING—8 a.m. to 3 p.m. “To Bee or Not To Bee: Introduction to Beekeeping Short Course.” Introductory class covering the life of the honey bee, starting a colony, products of the hive, more. $45 includes beekeeping book, lunch, snacks. Registration required. Presented by the Leatherstocking Beekeepers’ Association at the Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown.  (518) 390-0068 or visit https://leatherstockingbeekeepers.com/

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

CRAFT—10-11:30 a.m. Crochet with Marki. Learn basic stitches of crochet, how to read a pattern, practice and get questions answered. Also held 3/2, 3/9, 3/16. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093552282984

WINTER RUN—10 a.m. to noon. “Not So Frozen Toes 5 Miler Trail Run.” $25/person. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 ext. 111 or visit https://www.clarksportscenter.com/events/2024-not-so-frozen-toes-race/

ART—11 a.m. “Meet the Artist: Charles Dalton.” Local artist shares knowledge ranging from how to use color in a work to how to prepare for an exhibit and more. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

PITCH TOURNAMENT—1 p.m. Doors open at noon. “Hartwick Vets Club Pitch Tournament.” Lunch provided, cash bar. Hartwick American Legion Post 1567, 3099 County Route 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-7511 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100069371798161

WRITERS GROUP—1:30-3:30 p.m. Supportive group to practice writing exercises and get feedback. Held Saturdays through 5/18. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

DRUM CIRCLE—2 p.m. Full Moon Drumming. All welcome. Oneonta Drum Circle at Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (303) 406-1738 or visit the Oneonta Drum Circle Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/groups/1143332016651131/

COMMUNITY FILM—2-3:30 p.m. “Encanto.” No registration; bring your own folding chairs or blankets. Free, donations accepted. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/film-screening-encanto/

CONCERT—7 p.m. Singer/songwriter Lily Soleil and alternative rock band Nerve Damage present a free concert for all ages. Club Odyssey, Armory Building, 4 Academy Street, Oneonta. (607) 441-3999 or visit https://www.facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter/

OPEN MIC—7-9 p.m. “Coffee House.” Singers, writers, musicians and more are invited to share works. 10-20 minute slots. Light refreshments available. Free, open to public. Held each 4th Saturday. Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church, 128 Church Street, Schuyler Lake. (315) 858-2523.

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “Twisted: The Untold Story of a Royal Vizier.” Parody of Disney’s “Aladdin” (1992), told from Jafar’s point of view. Recommended for ages 18+. $20 general admission. Also with 3 p.m. matinee on 2/25.  Then 3/1, 3/2 and 3 p.m. matinee on 3/3. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

