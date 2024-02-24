Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 25

‘Gifts of Wildflowers’ Exhibit
Artist Discussion

EXHIBIT DISCUSSION—5 p.m. “Gifts of Wildflowers” artist Carleigh Wagner discusses her process and what comes next on this final day of her show. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-4025 or visit https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective/

CRAFT—1 p.m. “Spin In: Hand Spinning Meet-up and Demonstration.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

THEATER—3 p.m. “Twisted: The Untold Story of a Royal Vizier.” Parody of Disney’s “Aladdin” (1992), told from Jafar’s point of view. Recommended for ages 18+. $20 general admission. Also showing on 3/1, 3/2 and 3 p.m. matinee on 3/3. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

