HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 29

Learn to Skate at Interskate 88

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game, and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.) $15/lesson. Held each Thursday. Roll Around Skate Club, Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or visit https://www.facebook.com/interskate88

EXERCISE CLASS—9-10 a.m. Exercise each Monday and Thursday with instructor Carol Thompson. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

POSTPONED TO MARCH 28 – RAILROAD—10 a.m. “The Cooperstown and Charlotte Valley Railroad.” An audio-visual documentary presented by author/historian Jim Loudon. Springfield Community Center, 129 County Highway 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

CONNECTIONS—10:15 a.m. “Living Well: Eat Healthy, Be Active.” Class with Carleen Henderson on eating healthy on a budget. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

CONNECTIONS—10:30 a.m. Open Tai Chi. Connections at Clark Sports Center, Studio #2, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of Spanish rice, corn, cauliflower and peaches. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

CONNECTIONS—12:30 p.m. “Blood Pressure Checks and CPR Compression’s.” Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

DINNER—5-8 p.m. International Night featuring a 3-course meal of Indian origin. $30/person. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9931 or visit https://www.otesaga.com/dine/seasonal-dining

ADULT KARATE—5:30 p.m. Karate Basics. $28/class. 6 classes held Thursdays through March 4. Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 597 County Highway 54, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265 ext. 518 or visit https://www.cvscs.org/Winter-Spring2020ContinuingEdSchedule.aspx

POLITICS—6 p.m. “Leap Day Petitioning Party.” Otsego County Democrats at Roots Public Social Club, 175 Main Street, Oneonta. otsegodemocrats@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/OtsegoDemocrats

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

