HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, MARCH 1

PROJECT Trio in Concert

FIRST DAY OF WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. “PROJECT Trio.” Oneonta Concert Association presents one of the most watched instrumental ensembles on the Internet, known for their wide appeal, subversive humor and first-rate playing. General admission, $25. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1589 or visit http://www.oneontaconcertassociation.org/

SCHOLARSHIP—Call for applications for 3 art scholarships ($400 each) for graduating Otsego County seniors (homeschool students included). Applications due by May 15. Leatherstocking Brush and Palette Club, PO Box 136, Springfield Center, NY 13468. E-mail lbandpclub@gmail.com for information/application.

TEEN BOOK CLUB—Group chooses a book to read and then discuss at the meeting on the third Wednesday of each month at 4:30 p.m. Free, snacks provided. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

BOOK CLUB—“Show & Tell Book Club.” Choose a book to read around this month’s theme, then discuss that book at the meeting. March’s theme is “change.” Meeting held 5:30-7 p.m. on 3/28. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

KNITTING CIRCLE—9:30 a.m. to noon. Bring knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held every Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

COLLEGE—9:45 a.m. to noon. “Major Discovery Days: STEM and Criminal Justice.” Prospective students get an in-depth look at academic programs of interest. Lunch and optional campus tour provided. Registration required. Herkimer College, 100 Reservoir Road, Herkimer. (315)574-4028 or visit Herkimer.edu/discovery

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Storytime with Mary.” Free program to engage children with songs, stories, activities and more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

GARDEN—Noon-12:30 p.m. “What’s Bugging You? Changes to Home Garden Insecticides in NY and the Tick Blitz.” Integrated Pest Management webinars presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension on the first Friday of each month. Visit https://cals.cornell.edu/new-york-state-integrated-pest-management/outreach-education/events/whats-bugging-you-webinars?fbclid=IwAR2Z1YauDmRdYUjxc_JsifbWDIzEg9cqM_DyZraYBoiW4ygEZS4_QAycyp8

PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT—9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Classes: “High Property Taxes? Challenge in 3 Steps” and “Media Advertising for REALTORS®: Keep it Within the Law.” Cost, $70/non-member/class. Otsego-Delaware Board of Realtors, 353 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-4331 or visit https://www.odbr.com/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

YARN CLUB—2-3:30 p.m. First Friday each month. Knit, crochet or do other fiber crafts with the group. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta

CRAFT FRIDAYS—3:30 p.m. Make a cardboard robot with the Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

DINNER—5-7 p.m. Fried Fish Dinner. Includes French fries, coleslaw, dessert and beverage (with dine-in). $14/dinner. Take-out available. Open to the public. Oneonta Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaVetsClub/

OPENING RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. “Made in Middlefield: Part 1.” Paintings, textiles and more by Middlefield artists. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown (607) 547-5327 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

OPENING RECEPTION—5-8 p.m. “3rd Annual Youth Arts Show.” Juried show featuring works from local high schools. Refreshments included. Show runs through 3/31. Part of Cherry Valley First Friday. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5340 or visit https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective/

COOKING—6-8 p.m. “Greek Cooking Class.” Learn about Greek cuisine and prepare a meal of Greek cuisine. $25/person. Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 597 County Highway 54, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265 ext. 518 or visit https://www.cvscs.org/Winter-Spring2020ContinuingEdSchedule.aspx

FIRST FRIDAY—6-9 p.m. “Vinyl Night with DJ Raphael.” Bring records to play and get a raffle ticket. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33 Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or visit https://www.ommegang.com/events/first-fridays-vinyl-night-at-the-tap-house/

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “Twisted: The Untold Story of a Royal Vizier.” Parody of Disney’s “Aladdin” (1992), told from Jafar’s point of view. Recommended for ages 18+. $20 general admission. Also showing on 3/2 and 3 p.m. matinee on 3/3. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

THEATRE—7:30 p.m. “Dead by Jack: The Victims of Jack the Ripper.” Written by students and based on the book “The Five” by Hallie Rubenhold; inspired by the stories of the real women murdered by Jack the Ripper. General admission, $5. Also held 3/2 with a matinee at 2 p.m. on 3/3. Then held 3/5 and 3/6. SUNY Oneonta Theatre Department, Hamblin Theater, 106 Fine Arts Center, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. 607-436-3414 or visit https://www.facebook.com/sunyoneontatheatre

