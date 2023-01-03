HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 03-02-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, MARCH 2

CONNECTIONS—1:15 p.m. Join former Freeman’s Journal editor Tom Heitz to learn “How America’s Greatest Hoax Got a Home in Cooperstown.” Community Room, Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com

BOOK CLUB—Pick up “Black Cake” by Charmaine Wilkerson to read during the month of March and then discuss at the meeting on March 25 at 1 p.m. at the Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/adult-programs/

RESERVATIONS—Last day to reserve your spot on the bus to view the Capitol Region Annual Flower and Garden Expo. Tickets are $115/person for the bus, admission and lunch. Leave at 8:15 a.m. on March 24 from Oneonta Price Chopper. Return by 5 p.m. (607) 563-8065 or visit facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

MAKER CLUB—10 a.m. Bring your art, crochet, sewing, knit or other handwork project to chat, share and enjoy making. Held each 1st and 3rd Thursday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/adult-programs/

TAI CHI—10-11 a.m. Seniors over age 60 are invited for the series, “Tai Chi for Arthritis.” Held Tuesdays and Thursdays, participants must commit to 11 of the 16 sessions. Free, donations accepted. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 168 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 547-4232 or visit facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

WOMEN’S GROUP—1 p.m. The community is invited for a meeting of the Philanthropic Educational Organization Chapter BH, Oneonta, an organization to help women fulfill their educational goals. Meeting to be held at St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 267-0539.

OPEN STUDIO—4-6 p.m. Bring your current creative project from sewing, knitting, sketching or painting and gather with friends and community members. Share your work, try new hobbies, pass on your techniques. Free, open to the public. Held each first Thursday of the month. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit roxburyartsgroup.org/event/the-monthly-make/2023-02-02/

T ZONE—4-6 p.m. Teens aged 12-15 are invited for this after-school program to de-stress, enjoy a nutritious snack and play games with their peers in a safe environment. Held Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. Visit richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/programs/