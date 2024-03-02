HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, MARCH 3

Sugaring Off Sundays Returns

to The Farmers’ Museum

SUGARING—8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Sugaring Off Sundays.” Pancake breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with contemporary and historical maple sugaring demonstrations, activities for kids, more from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission, $15/adult. Held Sundays through March 24. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/

GUN SHOW – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oneonta Gun Show. 50+ dealers showing arms and military relics from pre-Revolutionary War to present. Buy, sell or trade. All federal and NYS firearm laws will be observed. Admission $5. Presented by Midstate Arms Collectors Inc. at the Oneonta Elks Lodge, 84 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 748-1010 or visit https://gunshowtrader.com/promoter/midstate-arms-collectors/

DEATH—Noon to 1:30 p.m. Death Café to discuss death and dying while celebrating life and living. Snacks and beverages included. Free. Hosted by the Upper Catskill Natural Burial Association at The Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-3491 or visit https://uuso.org/

SERVICE—2 p.m. Installation of the Rev. Jessica Lambert to the office of lead pastor and the Rev. Faith Gay to the office of associate pastor. Reception to follow. First Presbyterian Church of Cooperstown, 25 Church Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8401 or visit https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownPres/

OUTDOORS—2-4 p.m. “Queer Outdoors: Greenway Trail.” Short hike to see the hidden beauty of the Susquehanna shoreline. Park in Catella Park (accessed from Neahwa Park), Oneonta. (607) 375-7280 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/queer-outdoors-greenway-trail

FUNDRAISER—6 p.m. “International Rescue Cat Awareness Month Bingo!” 8 rounds with fun prizes, raffles to support Super Heroes Humane Society. $10 minimum drink/food purchase to play. Roots Public Social Club, 175 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 349-3842 or visit https://www.facebook.com/RootsPubSocialClub

THEATRE—7:30 p.m. “Dead by Jack: The Victims of Jack the Ripper.” Written by students and based on the book “The Five” by Hallie Rubenhold; inspired by the stories of the real women murdered by Jack the Ripper. General admission, $5. Also held 3/5 and 3/6. SUNY Oneonta Theatre Department, Hamblin Theater, 106 Fine Arts Center, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. 607-436-3414 or visit https://www.facebook.com/sunyoneontatheatre

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “Twisted: The Untold Story of a Royal Vizier.” Parody of Disney’s “Aladdin” (1992), told from Jafar’s point of view. Recommended for ages 18+. $20 general admission. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

CONCERT—3 p.m. Little Delaware Youth Ensemble presents the Jason Anick Trio. Free, open to the public. Anderson Theatre, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. Visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR