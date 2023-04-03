HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 03-05-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, MARCH 5

GUN SHOW—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stop by to buy, sell or trade with 60+ dealers with the Mid-State Arms collectors. Admission, $3/person. All regulations will be obeyed. Oneonta Elks Lodge, 84 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 748-1010 or visit gunshowtrader.com/promoter/midstate-arms-collectors/

COMEDY OF MURDERS—2 p.m. Travel back to the 1940s with the Bainbridge-Guilford Drama Club in “The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940” by John Bishop. In this comedy, a group of actors and producers are trapped in a mansion with a homicidal maniac. Admission, $5/person. Auditorium, Bainbridge Guilford High School, 18 Juiliand Street, Bainbridge. mdowney@bgcsd.org or visit visitchenango.com/event/musical-comedy-murders-of-1940s/all/

AUDITIONS—3-5 p.m. The Catskill Community Players invites any who are interested to try out for 16 roles, in a variety of genders and aged 20+, in the comedy “Office Hours” by Norm Foster. A script will be provided; participants must submit calendars so a rehearsal schedule may be planned. Performances will be held at the Wieting Theatre in Worcester on May 19 and 20. Auditions are being held in the Fellowship Room, First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. Contact nancybcouch@yahoo.com or visit catskillplayers.org