Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, MARCH 8

Milford Student Exhibits Open

OPENING RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. “Adjective, Verbs, and Nouns…Oh My!” and “On a Roll: Steam Roller Printmaking.” Featuring creative works by Milford Central School students. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

KNITTING CIRCLE—9:30 a.m. to noon. Bring knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held every Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

COLLEGE—9:45 a.m. to noon. “Major Discovery Days: Healthcare and Service.” Prospective students get an in-depth look at academic programs of interest. Lunch and optional campus tour provided. Registration required. Herkimer College, 100 Reservoir Road, Herkimer. (315) 574-4028 or visit Herkimer.edu/discovery

KIDS CONCERT—11 a.m. “Kids Concert Series with Gary Van Slyke.” Free, open to all. Music for ages 0-11, but older folks are welcome, too. Held each 2nd Friday of the month. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 105 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of vegetable omelet, hash browns, muffin and fruit cup. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

TEEN ACTIVITY—2 p.m. “Teen St. Patrick’s Day Rock Painting.” Younger kids welcome with parental supervision. All materials provided. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or visit https://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

CRAFT FRIDAYS—3:30 p.m. Make a papier-mâché mask with the Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

ARTIST PANEL—4 p.m.  “Made in Middlefield.” Exhibiting artists discuss their work. Moderated by James Matson. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown (607) 547-5327 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

TAX PREP—4:30-6:30 p.m. “Free Tax Preparation.” Get help with taxes from IRS-certified volunteers. Charlotte Valley Central School, 15611 State Highway 23, Davenport. (607) 431-4338 or visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/business-administration-and-accounting-department/vita/

DANCE—6-7 p.m. “Latin Nights with Veronica.” Learn to salsa, merengue and bachata with a passionate instructor. Registration required. $20/non-member/class. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Route 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit https://www.facebook.com/clarksportscenter

OUTDOORS—7-9 p.m. “Naked Eye Astronomy.” Find the constellations, planets and even a galaxy visible without a telescope. Meet in the onsite workshop. Bring folding chairs and dress warmly. Followed by hot chocolate. Registration required. Rain date 3/9. Presented by Otsego County Conservation Association. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/naked-eye-astronomy-1

COMEDY—8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. “Stand Up Comedy with North Country Comedy Tour.” Headliner Jaye McBride with Mikael Gregg and Dee Watson. $25 general admission. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Happenin’ Otsego: 10-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29 Pumpkin Glow at Cooperstown Library PUMPKIN GLOW—6-7 p.m. Create a Jack-O-Lantern for display and then see what the neighbors made. Held on the steps of the Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/ FUNDRAISER—8-11 a.m. “Ambulance Fundraiser Breakfast.” Help the Gilbertsville Emergency Squad raise money for a new ambulance. Featuring fluffy pancakes, tasty syrups and good company. Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, Spring Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2520 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GilbertsvilleVolunteerFire…

Happenin’ Otsego: 06-28-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28 Practice Drawing With The Cooperstown Art Association FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with nude models and professional artist Jonathan Pincus on hand to answer questions. $18/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com BLOOD DRIVE – 1-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Register at RedCrossBlood.org…

Happenin’ Otsego: 06-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JUNE 29 ‘Midday Music: A Glimmerglass Festival Lunchtime Concert‘ GLIMMERGLASS FESTIVAL – Noon. “Midday Music: A Glimmerglass Festival Lunchtime Concert.” The stars of “La Boheme” perform their favorite party pieces, accompanied by Glimmerglass Artistic Director Rob Ainsley. Presented by Cherry Valley Artworks at the Star Theater, 44 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3080 or visit facebook.com/cherryvalleyartworks/ UNVEILING – 9 a.m. Greater Oneonta Historical Society and Oneonta Job Corps unveil historical marker for the Homer Folks Tuberculosis Hospital. Held at corner of West Street and Homer Folks Drive, Town of Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or visit facebook.com/OneontaHistory…