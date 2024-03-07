HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, MARCH 8

Milford Student Exhibits Open

OPENING RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. “Adjective, Verbs, and Nouns…Oh My!” and “On a Roll: Steam Roller Printmaking.” Featuring creative works by Milford Central School students. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

KNITTING CIRCLE—9:30 a.m. to noon. Bring knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held every Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

COLLEGE—9:45 a.m. to noon. “Major Discovery Days: Healthcare and Service.” Prospective students get an in-depth look at academic programs of interest. Lunch and optional campus tour provided. Registration required. Herkimer College, 100 Reservoir Road, Herkimer. (315) 574-4028 or visit Herkimer.edu/discovery

KIDS CONCERT—11 a.m. “Kids Concert Series with Gary Van Slyke.” Free, open to all. Music for ages 0-11, but older folks are welcome, too. Held each 2nd Friday of the month. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 105 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of vegetable omelet, hash browns, muffin and fruit cup. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

TEEN ACTIVITY—2 p.m. “Teen St. Patrick’s Day Rock Painting.” Younger kids welcome with parental supervision. All materials provided. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or visit https://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

CRAFT FRIDAYS—3:30 p.m. Make a papier-mâché mask with the Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

ARTIST PANEL—4 p.m. “Made in Middlefield.” Exhibiting artists discuss their work. Moderated by James Matson. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown (607) 547-5327 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

TAX PREP—4:30-6:30 p.m. “Free Tax Preparation.” Get help with taxes from IRS-certified volunteers. Charlotte Valley Central School, 15611 State Highway 23, Davenport. (607) 431-4338 or visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/business-administration-and-accounting-department/vita/

DANCE—6-7 p.m. “Latin Nights with Veronica.” Learn to salsa, merengue and bachata with a passionate instructor. Registration required. $20/non-member/class. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Route 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit https://www.facebook.com/clarksportscenter

OUTDOORS—7-9 p.m. “Naked Eye Astronomy.” Find the constellations, planets and even a galaxy visible without a telescope. Meet in the onsite workshop. Bring folding chairs and dress warmly. Followed by hot chocolate. Registration required. Rain date 3/9. Presented by Otsego County Conservation Association. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/naked-eye-astronomy-1

COMEDY—8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. “Stand Up Comedy with North Country Comedy Tour.” Headliner Jaye McBride with Mikael Gregg and Dee Watson. $25 general admission. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR