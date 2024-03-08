Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, MARCH 9

Concert for World Down Syndrome Day

CONCERT—5-8 p.m. Celebrate World Down Syndrome Day with the Scattered Flurries. Free, open to all. Bring your own snacks and be ready to dance. Gym, Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or visit https://www.facebook.com/PathfinderVillage

CRASH COURSE—9 a.m. to 5 p.m. “A CRASH Course for the Motorcyclist.” Learn what to do at the scene of a motorcycle accident until help arrives. Taught by accredited accident scene management and medical professionals who ride. Cost, $40/student. Richfield Springs Fire Department, 34 East James Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0850 or visit https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringsfiredepartment/

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

CRAFT—10-11:30 a.m. “Crochet with Marki.” Learn basic stitches of crochet, how to read a pattern, practice and get questions answered. $20/class. Also held 3/16. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093552282984

ART—10 a.m. to noon. “Spring Snack and Paint.” Create a springtime landscape using acrylic paints. $30, supplies included. Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 597 County Highway 54, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265 ext. 518 or visit https://www.cvscs.org/Winter-Spring2020ContinuingEdSchedule.aspx

MAKERS MARKET—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Easter Market.” Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or visit https://www.facebook.com/southsidemall/

TAX PREP—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Free Tax Preparation.” Get help with taxes from IRS-certified volunteers. Held Saturdays through 4/15. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/business-administration-and-accounting-department/vita/

ASTRONOMY—10:30 a.m. “Max Goes to the Moon Planetarium Show.” Immersive, multimedia experience hosted by SUNY Oneonta students and staff. $3/person, open to the public. Best for ages 3-12. Reservations required. Please arrive 15 minutes early. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, West Dormitory Road, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or visit https://www.facebook.com/AJReadSDC

GARDEN—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Seed Swap. Exchange seeds, discuss gardening and share tales from past seasons. Complimentary coffee, tea, snacks. 354 Main, Otego. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1641876026156026/user/100089696837536/

ASTRONOMY—11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight Planetarium Show.” Immersive, multimedia experience hosted by SUNY Oneonta students and staff. $3/person. Reservations required. Please arrive 15 minutes early. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, West Dormitory Road, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or visit https://www.facebook.com/AJReadSDC

OPERA—12 p.m. The Met presents “La Forza del Destino.” Tickets, $22/adult. Lunch available for purchase. Arrive at 11:30 a.m. for discussion with the Glimmerglass Guild. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/  

LUNCH—1-4 p.m. Free soup and sandwich lunch. Laurens Presbyterian Church, 3 Main Street, Laurens. (607) 265-3354 or visit https://www.facebook.com/LaurensPresbyterianChurchLaurensNy/

CONSERVATION—1 p.m. “Earth and Me: Birds and Climate Change.” Presentation by Susan O’Handley of the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society on the challenges bird populations face, with deeper looks into key local species and what individuals can do. Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/birds-and-climate-change

ASTRONOMY—1:30 p.m. “Out There: Quest for Exoplanets Planetarium Show.” Immersive, multimedia experience hosted by SUNY Oneonta students and staff. $3/person, open to the public. Reservations required. Please arrive 15 minutes early. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, West Dormitory Road, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or visit https://www.facebook.com/AJReadSDC

WRITERS GROUP—1:30-3:30 p.m. Supportive group to practice writing exercises and receive feedback. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

DRUM CIRCLE—2 p.m. Drum and Dance on National Get Over It Day. Day of self-reflection and moving on from life’s burdens. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit Oneonta Drum Circle FB page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1143332016651131/

FUNDRAISER—4 p.m. until gone. Spaghetti Dinner. Spaghetti with marinara sauce, meatballs, bread, salad, dessert and a drink. Support the Milford Fire Department and Emergency Squad. Use the back entrance at the Milford Fire Department, 64 South Main Street, Milford. (607) 286-9492 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064335715537

MUSIC—6-9 p.m. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with The Stoutmen, an Irish folk quartet. $20/person. Open to the public. American Legion, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or visit https://www.facebook.com/alpost259/

WINTER CONCERT—6-9 p.m. Winter Concert Series at the Tap House Restaurant with live local music. This week features a performance by the Barn Swallows. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or visit https://www.ommegang.com/events/live-music-brewery-ommegang-tap-house/

POTLUCK—6:30 p.m. Good food, fellowship, typically some games, and this time a guest speaker! Bring a dish to share; everyone is welcome. Fly Creek United Methodist Church, 852 County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

