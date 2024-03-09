HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, MARCH 10

Celebrate The Oscars with

Foothills Performing Arts Center

DAYLIGHT SAVINGS TIME STARTS

OSCARS—6-10 p.m. “A Night at the Oscars.” Get dressed up to walk the red carpet, place bets for the night’s winners, win prizes and party with the stars. Tickets, $10. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

SUGARING—8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Sugaring Off Sundays.” Pancake breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with contemporary and historical maple sugaring demonstrations, activities for kids, and more from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission, $15/adult. Held Sundays through March 24. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/

THEATRE—2-4 p.m. “Next! Readings of New Works by Regional Playwrights.” Free reading of “The Wind Farmer” by Dan O’Neil. Auditorium, Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

HISTORY—6 p.m. “African American History: Completing America’s Story.” Presented by Dr. Tara White of the University of North Carolina Wilmington. Part of the Race, Equity, and Justice Series. Free pizza and beverages. Village Ballroom, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9371 or visit https://www.facebook.com/ctownfirstbaptist/

