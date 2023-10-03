HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 03-11-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, MARCH 11

ART EXHIBIT—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Exhibit opening continues for “True Friends: Nancy Waller Art for the Ellen St John Peacemaker Award,” a potpourri of watercolors and silk screens, some framed. Proceeds benefit the Award. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or visit facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

EXHIBIT OPENING – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Exhibit, “Wings, Stings, and other Things: An Artistic Collaboration Exploring the Life of Bugs,” features artworks by Milford Central School students. On view through March 31. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com

SPRING CLEANING—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Looking to start or grow your art collection? Visit the spring cleaning art sale, featuring works and supplies donated by local artists and collectors. On view through March 18. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com

BASKET WEAVING—9 a.m. Join this workshop by the Continuing Education program to weave your own tote or gathering basket to take home. Cost, $55/person. Covers all materials. Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 597 County Highway 54, Cherry Valley. facebook.com/cvscsd/

KIDS ACTIVITIES—10 a.m. to noon. Bring the kids and have a fun morning together making Johnny Appleseed Pinch Pots. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/childrens-and-youth-programs/

TAX PREP—10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. Get ready for tax season with the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. Hartwick College accounting students certified by the IRS, with their professor, will be available to provide one-on-one assistance in preparing individual tax returns. Either in person or online. Held at the Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit facebook.com/ofoinc/

ART WORKSHOP—1-4 p.m. Learn about watercolor techniques in this “Intro To Watercolor” class. Create a tranquil birch tree scene with instructor Sharon Suess and learn the basics of watercolor painting. Tickets, $45/person, covers all materials. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. 607-214-6040 or visit roxburyartsgroup.org/event/sewing-workshop/

COMMUNITY POTLUCK—6 p.m. Bring a dish to share and a clean (!) limerick or two. Extra credit for green food, Irish food or any food that makes you feel lucky. Everyone is welcome. Fly Creek United Methodist Church, 852 County Highway 26, Fly Creek.