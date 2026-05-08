TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, May 9

Benefit Chicken Barbecue for the

Richfield Springs Fireman’s Auxiliary

FUNDRAISER—4 p.m. Chicken BBQ. Proceeds support the Richfield Springs Fireman’s Auxiliary. Take-out only. Fees apply. Richfield Springs Fire Department, 34 East James Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 922-4881 or https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringsfiredepartment

BIRDING—8 a.m. Oneonta Susquehanna Greenway Bird Walk. Presented by Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. Led by Charlie Scheim and Sandy Bright. Easy hike on unpaved but level ground. Meet in the parking lot. Susquehanna Greenway Trail, Silas Lane off Route 205, Oneonta. (607) 434-4880 or https://doas.us/

MOMS—8 a.m. to noon. Pancake Breakfast To Celebrate Mom. By donation. Milford Fire Department and Emergency Squad, 64 South Main Street, Milford. (607) 286-9492 or https://www.facebook.com/events/991538863347610?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

MEMORIAL RIDE—8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Eric Ericson Memorial Ride.” Presented by the Red Knights Chapter 44 at the Laurens Fire Department, 34 Main Street, Laurens. ny44@redknightsmc.com or https://www.facebook.com/events/1619800809380814?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D

COMMUNITY DAY—Residents of Otsego County receive free admission to Fenimore Art Museum, open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 5798 State Highway 80; Fenimore Farm and Country Village, open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 5775 State Highway 80; and the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 25 Main Street, Cooperstown.

BAKE SALE—9 a.m. to noon. “Bake Sale and Auxiliary Membership Drive.” Wells Bridge Fire Department, 2708 Route 7, Otego. wbfda13859@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/events/4200323706884717?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

EDUCATION—9 a.m. “Book Study at The Gatehouse: Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria?” Hosted by the Catskill Regional Teacher Center. Area teachers discuss the impact of race in our schools and communities based on the book by Beverly Daniel Tatum, PhD. All welcome. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1232452245770903/1232452252437569?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22unknown%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22external%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Huntington Memorial Park, Dietz Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

FUNDRAISER—10 a.m. to 6 p.m. “Frank Briggs Annual Pancake Day.” Real maple syrup and real butter. All-you-can-eat. Fees apply. East Meredith Fire Department, 6192 County Highway 10, East Meredith. (607) 278-5444 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1559724368455743/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

BABY SHOWER—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Everything you need to know about pregnancy, birth, breastfeeding, fatherhood, babies and beyond from local organizations. Presented by Opportunities for Otsego at the Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 433-8000 or https://www.facebook.com/events/3056961167820426/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

EXPO—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “The 4th Annual Otsego County Steampunk & Oddities Expo.” Fees apply. Featuring potion making, treasure hunt, costumes, steampunk motor mashup and more. Borst Field, Schenevus. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122283601532030760&set=gm.26186427234372349&idorvanity=357946227647137

CONSERVATION—10 a.m. Tree Planting. Wear sturdy footwear and dress for the weather during this session of planting in the riparian area along the creekside. Bring your own lunch and digging tool. Presented by the Otsego County Soil and Water Conservation District at 6439 State Highway 28, Fly Creek. (607) 547-8337 ext. 4 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1252732647039221&set=a.240737808238715

RECYCLE—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Drive-Through Drop-Off.”Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association. Accepting paper to be shredded, textiles, Styrofoam, cork, VHS tapes, CDs, cassette tapes, ink/toner cartridges, and more. Held in the parking lot adjacent to the Alumni Field House, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/drive-through-drop-off

FESTIVAL—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Earth Festival. Tabling by local organizations, workshops, lectures, demonstrations and more. Presented by Otsego County Conservation Association at the Chase Auditorium, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/earth-festival

WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “From the Medicine Cabinet.” Learn how to stock the medicine cabinet with a variety of homemade natural remedies for everyday ailments. Tickets required. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or https://www.fenimorefarm.org/event/from-the-medicine-cabinet/

FOREST WALK—10:30 a.m. “Woods Walk Visit to the Lepak Farm.” Presented by the Southern Tier Chapter of the New York Forest Owners Association. Includes spring birding updates, observations of wildlife, observation of local marsh habitat and more. Lepak Farm, 229 Hemingway Road, Whitney Point. (607) 902-4090 or https://nyfoa.org/event/lepak-farm-spring-woodswalk/

LIVE MUSIC—10:30 a.m. “Storied Winds.” Trio exploring spoken word performance. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/events/3895705580732023/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external_search_engine%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

WORKSHOP—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bread and Butter Class. Fees apply; registration required. Main View Gallery and Studios, 77 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1890 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1369592858311123&set=pcb.1369592891644453

TULIP FESTIVAL—11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 78th Annual Albany Tulip Festival. Also includes live music, artisan vendors, food and more. Continues 5/10. Washington Park, Albany. https://www.albanyny.gov/2306/Tulip-Festival

PLANETARIUM—11 a.m.; noon; 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. “From Earth to the Universe.” Explore how ancient cultures viewed the night sky from Earth and how scientists explore the stars and planets today. For adults and children ages 5+. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

DEADLINE —11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artists submit work for the 35th Annual Regional Juried Art Exhibition. Only open to New York State artists. On view 5/16 through 6/25. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/essential-art-annual-regional-juried-show.html

WORKSHOP—11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Floral Design.” Fees apply; registration required. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/workshops/floral-design

CRAFT—11 a.m. “Sit-n-Stitch.” Bring a knit or crochet project to work on or learn the craft. Held second Saturday of each month. Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3131or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=916001474594289&set=a.244415948419515

CANCELLED – EXERCISE—Noon. “Let’s Move: Come Play Capoeira.” Unique Brazilian practice that blends martial arts, dance, music and culture. All welcome. Held each Saturday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1599017385560750&set=a.784934640302366

WRITING—1-3 p.m. Sacred Writing Circle with Gianluca Avanzator: “Dear Mother.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2031733497692094

SEWING CLASS—1:30-3 p.m. All experience levels welcome. Held every Saturday. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=278537215089176&set=a.112626061680293

WELLNESS—1:30-4:30 p.m. “Reset, Reflect, Recharge: A Free Mental and Emotional Wellness Fair.” The Atrium at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

BOOK CLUB—2 p.m. “BYO Book Club.” Followed by Book Journaling Club. Meets second Saturday of each month. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1296259585861740&set=a.458767152944325

HORSES—2 p.m. “Youth Mini Camp: Meet the Horses.” Open to youth aged 5-11. Fees apply; registration required. Twisted K Ranch, 172 Burdick Road, Milford. (607) 643-1790 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1580760793048130?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

GRANT—3-5 p.m. “2026 Delaware County Arts Grant Ceremony.” Registration required. Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxbury. (607) 326-798 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/2026-grant-awards

WORKSHOP—4:30-6:30 p.m. “Saturday Night Out: A Pottery Immersion Workshop.” Tickets required. Azure Arts, 1149 Allen Lake Road, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-8899 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1957180661568572/1957180684901903/

POTLUCK—6:30 p.m. Celebrate spring with the Fly Creek United Methodist Church. Good food and fellowship; bring a dish to share. Fly Creek UMC, 852 County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

CONCERT—7:30 p.m.; doors open at 6:30 p.m. “Gershwin, by George.” Presented by the Catskill Symphony Orchestra. The annual Wendy Brown Memorial Fundraiser. Blues, jazz and Broadway infused orchestral pieces. Tickets required. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. https://www.catskillsymphonyorchestra.org/2526season

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play)” by Sarah Ruhl. Also showing at 7:30 p.m. on 5/10, 5/11, 5/14, 5/15 and 5/16. The Carriage House, 76 Main Street, Stamford. https://www.facebook.com/thepartytheater

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “Rock of Ages.” Presented by Orpheus Theatre’s Startstruck Players. Tickets required. Also showing at 3 p.m. on 5/10. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1800 or https://www.orpheustheatre.org/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR