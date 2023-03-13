HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 03-14-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, MARCH 14

PHOTOGRAPHY—6:30 p.m. Explore the beauty and craft of black and white photography in three sessions hosted through Zoom on March 14, 21 and 28. Presented by the Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit facebook.com/hmloneonta/

TAX PREP—6-8 p.m. Get ready for tax season with the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. Hartwick college accounting students certified by the IRS, with their professor, will be available to provide one-on-one assistance in preparing individual tax returns. Either in person or online. Held at the Golisago Hall, 2nd Floor, Hartwick College, Oneonta. (607) 431-4338 or visit facebook.com/ofoinc/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. The community is invited for a group hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Please bring appropriate clothing, gear, enough water to stay hydrated and be aware of your level of fitness. Contact hike leader for more information. This week’s hike will be at Gilbert Lake St Park, 18 CCC Road, Laurens, with hike leaders Kathy and Bill Holmstro. (607) 988-7180 or visit susqadk.org

GARDEN WEBINAR—11 a.m. to noon. “Start Your 2023 Food Garden” with the Alleghany Master Gardeners. Free, preregistration required. Visit facebook.com/CCEOtsegoMG/ for the link.

GRIEF SUPPORT—5:30-7 p.m. Adult members of the community are invited to a safe, confidential place to understand the grieving process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members as facilitated by a trained staff member. Presented by Helios Care at First Presbyterian Church, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. (607) 432-5525 or visit helioscare.org/grief-support

EXHIBIT TOUR – 2 p.m. Hop online to explore the “Thaw Collection of American Indian Art” with Assistant Curator Julia Madore. Followed by a Q&A session. Free, donation of $10 appreciated. Held on Zoom only by Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org

AGING DISCUSSIONS—4 p.m. The Office for the Aging presents a series on successful aging. The first discussion will be “Programs Available To Age In Place At Home,” hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association and Office for the Aging. Registration required. Emergency Services Classroom, The Meadows Office Building, 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4232 or visit facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

T ZONE—4-6 p.m. Teens aged 12-15 are invited for this after-school program to de-stress, enjoy a nutritious snack and play games with their peers in a safe environment. Held Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. Visit richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/programs/