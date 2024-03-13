HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, MARCH 14

Open Auditions for Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’

THEATRE—5:30 p.m. Open auditions for roles in Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night.” Performances to be held July 17 through August 14. Glimmer Globe Theatre, Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/auditions

EXERCISE CLASS—9-10 a.m. Exercise each Monday and Thursday with instructor Carol Thompson. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

CONNECTIONS – 10:15 a.m. “Living Well: Eat Healthy, Be Active.” Class with Carleen Henderson on making healthy eating part of your lifestyle. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

LIBRARY—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Beyond the Table: Plant Based Eating.” Registration required, lunch included. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

ART CLASS—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Exploring Collage with Chelly Lisenby.” $55/non-member. Continues March 21 and 28. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. Visit https://www.canoneonta.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of roasted turkey with gravy, stuffing, corn and strawberry ice cream. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

CONNECTIONS—12:30 p.m. “Celtic Craic: Irish Dancing with Chloe and Co.” Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—1-2:30 p.m. Free monthly drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. A safe, confidential space to focus on understanding the grieving process, making sense of strong emotions, and learning from other community members. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. (607) 432-5525 to register or visit https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/grief-support/

STEAM—3:45-4:45 p.m. “Kids Can Code: Animate Your Name.” Children aged 8-12 learn basic coding skills with Scratch. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

DINNER—5-8 p.m. International Night featuring 3-course meal of Japanese origin. $30/person. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9931 or visit https://www.otesaga.com/dine/seasonal-dining

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Roll Around Skate Club, Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or visit https://www.facebook.com/interskate88

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

