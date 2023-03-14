HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 03-15-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15

GELLI PAINTING—5:30-7 p.m. Stop by the library for a fun evening of painting with gelli. Village Library of Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

BLOOD DRIVE—3-7 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Lauren’s High School, 55 Main Street, Laurens. Register at redcrossblood.org

Before venturing out, call ahead to be sure the event has not been cancelled and check with your preferred weather service for road conditions. Stay safe out there!

MAKER CLUB—10 a.m. Bring your art, crochet, sewing, knit, or other handwork project to chat, share, and enjoy making. Held each 1st and 3rd Thursday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/adult-programs/

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $8.60 for guests accompanying a senior. This week, enjoy cream of cauliflower and carrot soup, hot roast beef sandwich and ambrosia. Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with nude models. Professional artist Jonathan Pincus will be on hand to answer questions. $15/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com

DINNER & PRESENTATION—7 p.m. The Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club hosts its monthly meeting, starting with the corned beef and cabbage dinner, followed by a presentation on the reintroduction of the American eel to the Susquehanna Watershed featuring Sarah Coney of Catskill Regional Invasive Species Partnership. Held at the Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. Call Linda Pearce, (607) 432-8969, to coordinate your contribution to the Potluck or visit susqadk.org/meetings/