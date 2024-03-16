HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, MARCH 17

FINALE—2 p.m. “ Shrek Jr., The Musical.” Tickets, $5. Morris Central School, 65 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-6100 or visit https://www.morriscs.org/protected/ArticleView.aspx?iid=4YBII&dasi=3GI0

SUGARING—8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Sugaring Off Sundays.” Pancake breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with contemporary and historical maple sugaring demonstrations, activities for kids, more from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission, $15/adult. Held Sundays through March 24. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/

ST. PATRICK’S DAY—11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (or gone). Corned beef sandwich or dinner. $10/sandwich, $14/dinner. Open to the public. Oneonta Vets Club, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaVetsClub

FARM TOUR—1-2 p.m. St. Patrick’s Day goat shenanigans, featuring farm tour and a goat obstacle course with a pot of gold (peanuts) at the end. Admission, $25. Hulse Hill Farm, 5928 State Highway 28, Fly Creek. (607) 547-1245 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hulsehillfarm/

MUSICAL—1 p.m. Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.” Presented by the Edmeston Central School Music Association, 11 North Street, Edmeston. (607) 965-8931 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057521295268

ST. PATRICK’S DAY—1-3 p.m. “St. Patrick’s Day Party.” Games, crafts and snacks during kid-friendly celebration. Registration requested. Donations encouraged. Oneonta World of Learning PlayHouse, Fortin Park, 101 Youngs Road, Oneonta. (607) 431-8543 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaWorldofLearning

SUNDAY SPEAKER—3 p.m. “Home Rule and American Democracy.” Presentation by Dr. Adrian Kuzminski. Village Ballroom, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

