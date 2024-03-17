HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, MARCH 18

Springfield Center Concert

to Celebrate Women’s History Month

CONCERT—Noon. “Midday Music at St. Mary’s.” Celebrate Women’s History Month with a performance by Lauren Mettler. Refreshments provided, bring your own lunch. Sanctuary of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 7690 State Highway 80, Springfield Center. (607) 233-4523 ext. 101 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064456072235

EXERCISE CLASS—9-10 a.m. Exercise each Monday and Thursday with instructor Carol Thompson. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

PLAY & LEARN—10 a.m. Guided sensory learning for children aged 5 and under. Held each Monday. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

SENIOR WALK—10-11 a.m. Seniors walk the track and gym floor with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chicken riggies, tossed salad, garlic rolls and vanilla ice cream. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

CONNECTIONS—11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. “One on One Tech Support.” Reserve a spot to get help using personal devices, from iphones to tablets. Held each third Monday of the month with Eric Camier. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com

CONNECTIONS—12:30 p.m. “Conversation and Cookies.” All are invited to share thoughts, experiences and insights on a provided topic. Cookies to be served. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

