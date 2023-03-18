HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 03-19-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, MARCH 19

SUGARING OFF—8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy a full pancake breakfast in the morning then contemporary, historic demonstrations of maple sugar production. Admission, $15/adult. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit farmersmuseum.org/events/

THEATER—2 p.m. The CCS Thespians present “Sister Act.” Tickets, $12/adult. Auditorium, Cooperstown High School. (607) 547-8181 or visit cooperstowncs.org

SUNDAY SPEAKER—3 p.m. Arkell Museum’s Mary Alexander and Sue Friedlander present on “The Commemoration of the Sullivan Clinton Campaign of 1779.” They will discuss how commemorations have changed, the counties that celebrate it, and the celebrations’ impact on historic memory. Sponsored by the Friends of the Village Library. Held at the Village Library of Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/