HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, MARCH 21

Dinner From Greece at

The Otesaga Resort Hotel

DINNER—5-8 p.m. International Night featuring 3-course meal of Greek origin. $30/person. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9931 or visit https://www.otesaga.com/dine/seasonal-dining

EXERCISE CLASS—9-10 a.m. Exercise each Monday and Thursday with instructor Carol Thompson. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

CONNECTIONS—10:15 a.m. “Living Well: Eat Healthy, Be Active.” Class with Carleen Henderson on physical activity as the key to living well. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

CONNECTIONS—10:30 a.m. Open Tai Chi. Connections at Clark Sports Center, Studio #2, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

FRUIT—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Tropical Fruit Day 2024.” Sample tropical fruits and spices, learn about their origins, more. Free, open to the public. Walk-ins welcome. Reservation guarantees a bento box of exotic tropical fruit samples. 1 ticket/family. A.J. Read Science Discover Center, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or visit https://www.facebook.com/AJReadSDC/

WORLD DOWN SYNDROME DAY—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wear crazy blue/yellow socks, donate $21 to the campaign, and celebrate the 11th anniversary of the Produce Market. Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or visit https://www.facebook.com/PathfinderVillage

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today’s lunch is beef Bourguignon, mashed potatoes, country blend vegetables and sugar cookies. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

CONNECTIONS—Noon. Book group with Heather reads “Daughters of Nantucket.” Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

FUNDRAISER—Noon to 8 p.m. “Dine Out For A Cause.” Enjoy a meal and support Helios Care programs. Reservations recommended. Sloan’s N.Y. Grill, 337 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 267-4779 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/

CONNECTIONS—1 p.m. “Polypharmacy.” Bassett’s Diane Cusworth presents on navigating the effects of using five or more drugs at once and how to communicate with the healthcare provider to reduce risks. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—2 p.m. Free monthly drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. A safe, confidential space in which to focus on understanding the grief process, making sense of strong emotions, and learning from other community members. New Hope Community Church, 45 Stockton Avenue, Walton. (607) 432-5525 to register or visit https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/grief-support/

STEAM—3:45-4:45 p.m. “Light Up Circuit Bugs.” Children aged 8-12 learn the basics of working with circuits. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

LIBRARY—4 p.m. Discuss “A Place of Greater Safety” with the group at the Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

GAME NIGHT—5-10 p.m. Play board games with friends, new and old. Held each Thursday. Serenity Hobbies, 152 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 376-7276 or visit https://www.facebook.com/serenityhobbies

GARDEN—5 p.m. Learn about the new “Seed Library” and the gardeners’ group. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Roll Around Skate Club, Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064515077240

YARN CLUB—5:30-7 p.m. Third Thursday each month. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

HISTORICAL SOCEITY—6:30 p.m. “Bleed on, Blest Tree!” Learn about local maple sugar production and the “Maple Bubble” of the 1700s with the Hartwick Historical Society (follows regular business meeting). Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Route 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-7530 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064780600159

THEATER—7 p.m. “Proof” by David Auburn. 2001 Pulitzer Prize-winning play about the daughter of a mentally ill mathematician grappling with his death. $10-$25. Also showing 3/22 and 3/23. The Party Theater, First Presbyterian and United Methodist Church of Stamford, 96 Main Street, Stamford. Visit https://www.broadwayworld.com/central-new-york/regional/Proof-3860316

POETRY—7:30 p.m. “Writers Salon.” An evening with local author Libby Cudmore (fiction). Literary reading series for local writers held each third Thursday through June. Free, open to the public. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. Visit https://www.canoneonta.org/writers-salon

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR