HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, MARCH 22

Catskill Symphony Orchestra

Cabaret Concert

CONCERT—6-9:30 p.m. “Cabaret: The Golden Age of Broadway.” Catskill Symphony Orchestra annual fundraiser, featuring the iconic music of Bernstein, Gershwin, Porter, Berlin, more. Followed by the guest conductor competition between local celebrities. General admission, $65. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.catskillsymphonyorchestra.org/

KNITTING CIRCLE—9:30 a.m. to noon. Bring knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held every Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

OPEN HOUSE—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Prospective students tour campus, meet faculty/staff, learn about programs/services. Registration appreciated. Herkimer College Recreational Gym, 100 Reservoir Road, Herkimer. (315) 574-4028 or visit https://www.herkimer.edu/openhouse

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Storytime with Mary.” Free program to engage children with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of three cheese penne pasta, Italian green beans, garlic bread and lemon pudding. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

EASTER—3-6 p.m. Visit with the Easter Bunny. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or visit https://www.facebook.com/southsidemall/

CRAFT FRIDAYS—3:30 p.m. “Colorful Paper Kites.” Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

ARTIST PANEL—4 p.m. “Made in Middlefield.” Exhibiting artists discuss their work. Moderated by Megan Adams Irving. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown (607) 547-5327 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

WINTER CONCERT—6 p.m. Winter Concert Series at the Tap House Restaurant with live local music. This week features a performance by Fast Friends. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or visit https://www.ommegang.com/events/live-music-brewery-ommegang-tap-house/

THEATER—7 p.m. “Proof” by David Auburn. 2001 Pulitzer Prize-winning play about the daughter of a mentally ill mathematician grappling with his death. $10-$25. The Party Theater, First Presbyterian and United Methodist Church of Stamford, 96 Main Street, Stamford. Visit https://www.broadwayworld.com/central-new-york/regional/Proof-3860316

CONCERT—9:30 p.m. doors open at 8:30 p.m. “Consider the Source.” Sci-fi fusion trio performs a blend of progressive rock and improvisatory jazz with Indian and Middle Eastern styles. Tickets, $15. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

