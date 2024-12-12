Editorial of December 12, 2024

Get Your Holiday On

Let’s face it—2024 has been a tough one. We have watched as there have been not one, but two assassination attempts on a past and future president. We’ve seen a healthcare official gunned down in the street. We’ve weathered a contentious election which divided—and continues to divide—family, friends, coworkers, and neighbors. We’ve witnessed the loss of countless lives as the fighting in the Middle East continues to escalate. And we have said goodbye to beloved community members, taken from us too soon.

As we bandied about ideas for this week’s editorial, there were plenty from which to choose. The ongoing plight of rural healthcare. The need for increased transparency by local governments. Municipal officials fighting amongst themselves and in public. The uncertainty of what’s to come in 2025.

We chose none of those. We opted instead to highlight the wonderful diversions available to us this holiday season; to point out events coming up in the days to come that everyone can enjoy, right here in Otsego County, which will help put 2024 behind us as we move ever closer to the new year.

On Thursday, December 12, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center in Oneonta will host the “Rock This Town Orchestra: Swingin’ through the 50s and 60s Christmas Spectacular.” The performance begins at 7 p.m.; doors open an hour earlier.

Are the kids clamoring for a visit with Santa? On Friday, December 13, the jolly old elf can be found in Cooperstown from 3-5 p.m. at his cottage in Pioneer Park. From 5-7 p.m., he can be found in Oneonta’s Muller Plaza. And in between—like so much Christmas magic—Santa will make an appearance on Main Street Unadilla, for the Santa parade at 6 p.m. (tree lighting at 5).

For those who enjoy the festive holiday lights of the season, Fenimore Farm & Country Village reprises its “Glimmer Nights Holiday Light Show” Thursday through Sunday evenings through December 29 from 4:30-7 p.m. Across the county, in Morris, the Otsego County Fairgrounds will feature the “Holiday of Lights,” complete with Santa’s village, kissing bridge, hot cocoa bar, and more from 6-8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, December 13 and 14 and again December 20-23.

Love to shop and still need to pick up a few gifts for the holidays? On Friday, December 13, there will be a Holiday Craft Fair in SUNY Oneonta’s Hunt Union beginning at 9 a.m. and, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Southside Mall will host a Christmas Makers Market.

Santa’s busy schedule continues on Saturday, when he will be holding court at his Cooperstown cottage from 2-4 p.m. Then, at 4 p.m., Voices of Cooperstown will perform a “Choral Christmas Concert” at Christ Church on River Street. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. And at 5:30 p.m., folks can head north of the village to “Hyde Hall’s Victorian Candlelight Christmas Tour,” a Dickensian-style event highlighting, among other things, historical holiday customs and a make-your-own hot toddy station (hot chocolate available for the little ones).

Not to be outdone, Saturday is also the opening night of the “2024 Oneonta Festival of Lights,” presented by Hill City Celebrations in Neahwa Park, with Cosmic Karma Fire performers and visitors from the North Pole. Can’t make it that day? Not to worry—the Festival of Lights will be on view through New Year’s Day.

On Sunday, December 15, Kris Kringle will make an appearance at the “Mount Vision Fire Department Breakfast with Santa,” from 8-11 a.m. and, in Burlington, a “Community Christmas Cantata” will be performed at 2 p.m. and again at 4 p.m. at the Burlington Flats Baptist Church, 101 Arnold Road.

Coming up next Tuesday, December 17, folks can get their holiday on at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, where 24 local farmers, artisans, crafters, and food producers will sell their wares in Pioneer Alley from 3-7 p.m. The event will feature free mulled cider, a make-and-take craft for kids, a gift-wrapping station, and live music with Fast Friends. In addition, a number of Cooperstown businesses will be open until 7 p.m. that evening, with luminaries to light the way for shoppers.

These are but a few of the ways individuals, families, and friends can leave their worries behind for a little while and enjoy the holidays in the days to come. Check out our community calendar on AllOtsego.com for a host of other holiday-related activities, including workshops, concerts, crafts, gallery events and more.

Whatever you do, wherever you go, please remember to stop, breathe deeply, and take a moment to enjoy the lights and decorations, the good food and fellowship, the music, and the laughter. And remember—there is still good in the world, starting right here in Otsego County.