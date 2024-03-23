Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, MARCH 24

New Play by Regional Playwright

THEATRE—2-4 p.m. “Next! Readings of New Works by Regional Playwrights.” Free reading of “Jordan & Daisy (+Tom+Nick)” by Johanna Beale Keller. Auditorium, Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

EASTER—8:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Palm Sunday. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-4102 or visit https://www.firstumc-oneonta.org/

FINALE—8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Sugaring Off Sundays.” Pancake breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with contemporary and historical maple sugaring demonstrations, activities for kids, more from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission, $15/adult. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/

FUNDRAISER—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Spring Rummage Sale to support Super Heroes Humane Society. Held at Northern Eagle Beverages, 41 Browne Street, Oneonta. (607) 441-3227 or visit https://www.facebook.com/superheroeshs

STORYTELLING—12:30-1:30 p.m. and 2:30-4 p.m. Native American Master Storyteller Perry Ground presents “Haudenosaunee Women—From Sky Woman to Influence on American Suffrage” then “Native American Solar Eclipse Stories.” Free, open to the public. Great Hall, The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 113 or visit https://www.arkellmuseum.org//events-calendar

EASTER—2-4 p.m. “The Great Eggstravaganza.” Annual Easter egg hunt with craft stations, face painting, a visit from the Easter Bunny, more. Connect Church, 4354 State Highway 80, Hartwick. (844) 847-2871 or visit https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownAG

