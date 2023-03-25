HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 03-26-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, MARCH 26

SPRING SWING—2-6 p.m. The community is invited for an afternoon of swing dancing. Start with a beginner West Coast swing lesson with Linda Leverock and then dance the day away. Includes light refreshments and a cash bar for those aged 21+. Admission, $20 at the door. Foothills Performing Arts & Civics Center, Oneonta. (607) 434-9878 or visit foothillspac.org

SUGARING OFF—8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy full pancake breakfast in the morning then contemporary and historic demonstrations of maple sugar production. Admission, $10/adult. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit farmersmuseum.org/events/

SONGWRITING—11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Join local song writer Randy Miritello for a 4-part workshop exploring common techniques and tools used in songwriting to tell stories about self, history, and place. Free, registration required. Bushel Collective, 106 Main Street, Delhi. Visit bushelcollective.org

SPIN IN—1 p.m. Local hand spinners are invited for a spinning gathering. Bring your wheel/drop spindle and connect to the local fiber community. Don’t know how to spin? Come at 2 p.m. for an informal spinning lesson and a chance to try out the spinning wheel or a drop spindle. Participants are encouraged to bring a 4-oz. bag of “mystery fiber” for a fiber exchange and include a label and any relevant information. All welcome. Held at the Village Library of Cooperstown. Contact Normandy Alden at normandyalden@yahoo.com or visit facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

HISTORY SOCIETY—2 p.m. Join the Town of Maryland Historical Society for their end-of-month meeting. This month, former Schenevus postmaster Dorothy Scott Fielder, author of “Otsego County Postal History,” will be presenting on the Maryland Town Post Offices from 1815 to the present. Held at the American Vets Hall, 16 Main Street, Schenevus. Call Society President Renee Gaston for info at (607) 435-5849.

THEATER—3 p.m. Enjoy this theatrical production all about the man with the chocolate factory, “Wonka.” General admission, $10. Performing Arts Center, Milford Central School, 42 West Main Street, Milford. 607-286-7721 or visit facebook.com/milfordcentral/

PLAY READING—3 p.m. Support Central New York emerging playwrights in the “Next! Staged Reading Series.” This time, listen to a reading of “Cairo” by Ryan Skinner, directed by Lissa Sidoli, following the story of two brothers as they attempt to care for their caretaker, who is suffering dementia, in the family cabin in Cairo, New York, and attempt to keep their family intact as secrets come out. Free, open to the public. Reading is followed by feedback from the audience. In the Auditorium, Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org

HOUSE PARTY—5-8 p.m. Take a visit to the 1990s, featuring themed cocktails, costume contest, trivia, music and prizes with the Community Arts Network of Oneonta. Admission, $10. Held at Roots Brewing Company, 175 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 433-2925 or visit facebook.com/CANOneonta