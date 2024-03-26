HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MARCH 27

Historical Society Show and Tell

MEETING AND POTLUCK—5:30 p.m. Fly Creek Area Historical Society. Potluck dinner followed by annual Show and Tell Program with special guest Brian McMurray, antiques dealer. All welcome! Fly Creek United Methodist Church, 852 County Road 26, Fly Creek.

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit RedCrossBlood.org

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring babies and toddlers down each Wednesday for an entertaining story read aloud by library staff. Held each Wednesday. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Library staff read storybooks to children. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center, (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring the children down each Wednesday to listen to a story, then participate in a related craft and snack time. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—10 a.m. Free monthly drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. A safe, confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, making sense of strong emotions, and learning from other community members. Cobleskill United Methodist Church, 107 Chapel Street, Cobleskill. (607) 432-5525 to register or visit https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/grief-support/

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of Thai chicken over noodles, Japanese-blend vegetables and peanut butter cookies. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café.2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

CROCHET CIRCLE—3 p.m. Bring a crochet project and work with friends, learn to crochet, more. Supplies available. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

LECTURE—4 p.m. “French Revolution.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

FUNDRAISER—4-9 p.m. “Dine Out For A Cause.” Enjoy a meal and support Helios Care programs. Reservations recommended. Toscana, 76 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-9584 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/

FILM—5 p.m. Family Film and Pizza. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

DINNER—5-8 p.m. International Night featuring 3-course meal of French origins. $30/person. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9931 or visit https://www.otesaga.com/dine/seasonal-dining

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This!” Non-instructional open studio workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member, who will be present to field questions and comments. $18/session, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cancellations will be communicated prior to session. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

WOODCRAFT—7 p.m. “Roy Underhill and Peter Ross—A Live Zoom Conversation with Two Master Artisans.” Discussion with the creator of the PBS series, “The Woodwright’s Shop,” and a nationally recognized artisan blacksmith/whitesmith using the hand-tool methods of pre-industrial England and America. Presented by The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 9607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.facebook.com/farmersmuseum

CONCERT—7 p.m. The Kildeer Trio presents the music of Carla Bley, a pioneer of the artist-owned record label and the free Jazz movement. Free, open to the public. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

