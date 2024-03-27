HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, MARCH 28

Otsego County Railroad History

RAILROAD—10 a.m. “The Cooperstown and Charlotte Valley Railroad.” An audio-visual documentary presented by author/historian Jim Loudon. Rescheduled from 2/29. Springfield Community Center, 129 County Highway 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

EXERCISE CLASS—9-10 a.m. Exercise each Monday and Thursday with instructor Carol Thompson. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

CONNECTIONS—10:30 a.m. Open Tai Chi. Connections at Clark Sports Center, Studio #2, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today’s lunch Yankee pot roast, potatoes, carrots and apple pie. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

CAREER FAIR—1-4 p.m. “Spring Into Your Future: Career & Internship Fair.” School of Liberal Arts and Business. Hunt Union, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. career@oneonta.edu or visit https://suny.oneonta.edu/career-development-center/events

OPENING DAY—1-5 p.m. The national pastime returns. Celebrate the first day of baseball season with viewing of live games from around Major League Baseball. Included with HoF admission. Seating on first come, first serve basis. Bullpen Theater, Baseball Hall of Fame, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7200 or visit https://baseballhall.org/visit/events

STEAM—3:45-4:45 p.m. “Kids Can Code: Create a World.” Children aged 8-12 learn basic coding skills using Scratch. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

GAME NIGHT—5-10 p.m. Play board games with friends, new and old. Held each Thursday. Serenity Hobbies, 152 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 376-7276 or visit https://www.facebook.com/serenityhobbies

DINNER—5-8 p.m. International Night featuring 3-course meal of French origins. $30/person. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9931 or visit https://www.otesaga.com/dine/seasonal-dining

ART—5:30 p.m. Golden Artist Colors Presentation. Open discussion exploring artists and collaboration with Golden Artist Colors. Free, open to the public. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.canoneonta.org/golden-artist-colors-presentation

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Roll Around Skate Club, Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064515077240

LECTURE—6 p.m. “Lost Women of Baseball.” Presented by Leslie Heaphy. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

ART WORKSHOP—6-8:30 p.m. Make jewelry out of silver precious metal clay in beginner-friendly workshop. 2 sessions with Marissa Perkins of Creative Roots Studio to create authentic silver jewelry. Cost, $125/person, materials included. 2nd session held 4/4. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-4025 or visit https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective/

DANCING—6-9 p.m. “Red Barn Open Dance Night.” Line dancing with food, cold drinks, more. Includes lessons for beginners. $5 cover charge. Red Barn Brewery and Kountry Kitchen, 3883 State Highway 7, Otego. (607) 267-4353 or visit https://www.facebook.com/UpstateLineDancing/

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

EASTER—6:30 p.m. Maundy Thursday worship and a meal. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-4102 or visit https://www.firstumc-oneonta.org/

BEEKEEPING—7 p.m. Leatherstocking Beekeepers’ Association monthly meeting with educational presentations. This month, learn why some hives die over the winter with Steve Davis. This meeting features a raffle for a nucleus colony to get started this spring. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/leatherstockingbeekeeping/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR