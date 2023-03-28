HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 03-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29

FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with models. Professional artist Jonathan Pincus will be on hand to answer questions. $15/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com

BLOOD DRIVE—8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Oneonta High School, 130 East Street, Oneonta. Register at redcrossblood.org

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $8.60 for guests accompanying a senior. This week, enjoy chili, cauliflower, corn bread and strawberry ice cream. Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

BLOOD DRIVE—12:30-5:30 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. St Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 31 Elm Street, Cooperstown. Register at redcrossblood.org

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Otego Community Center, 5 River Street, Otego. Register at redcrossblood.org