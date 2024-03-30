Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, MARCH 31

Parody Performance at Foothills

PERFORMANCE—6-9 p.m. “The Authentic ‘Willy’s Chocolate Experience’ Experience.” Admission by donation. Cash bar available for 21+. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

EASTER—7 a.m. Sunrise service in the courtyard followed by Easter egg hunt at 9:45 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-4102 or visit https://www.firstumc-oneonta.org/

