HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3

Draw from Life with the

Cooperstown Art Association

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing” Non-instructional workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member, who will be present to field questions and comments. $18/session, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cancellations will be communicated prior to session. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

BLOOD DRIVE—12:30-5:30 p.m. Cooperstown Fire Department, 24 Chestnut Street, Cooperstown. RedCrossBlood.org

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Library staff read storybooks to children. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center, (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring babies and toddlers down each Wednesday for an entertaining story read aloud by library staff. Held each Wednesday. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring the children down each Wednesday to listen to a story, then participate in related craft and snack time. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

JOB FAIR—2-4 p.m. Featuring employers from Cooperstown Dreams Park to The Farmers’ Museum to Otsego County and others. First Presbyterian Church, 25 Church Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8401 or visit https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownPres/

CROCHET CIRCLE—3 p.m. Bring a crochet project and work with friends, learn to crochet, more. Supplies available. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

MUSICIANS—4-5:30 p.m. “Creative Musicianship with Wyatt Ambrose.” Hands-on class providing musicians of all skill sets and instruments the tools for creative fulfillment through music. $80/non-members. Held Wednesdays through 4/24. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. Visit https://www.canoneonta.org/

LIBRARY CRAFT—6-7 p.m. Jewel Making with the Monthly Craft Club. Registration required. Materials provided. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

