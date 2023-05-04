HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 04-06-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, APRIL 6

FLORAL WORKSHOP—6:30 p.m. Learn to make and Easter floral arrangement with the Oneonta Federated Garden Club. $30, bring your own scissors. Held at Netty’s Flowers, 18 Gardiner Place, Walton. (607) 865-9465 or visit facebook.com/profile.php?id=100067969369937

MAKER CLUB—10 a.m. Bring your art, crochet, sewing, knit or other handwork project to chat, share, and enjoy making. Held each 1st and 3rd Thursday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/adult-programs/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $8.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today enjoy Yankee pot roast, boiled potatoes, dill carrots and pineapple tidbits. Held Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

TEEN ADVENTURES—3 p.m. Teens aged 12-18 are invited for afternoon adventures with the Teen Advisory Group. Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit facebook.com/hmloneonta

OPEN STUDIO—4-6 p.m. Bring your current creative project, whether sewing, knitting, sketching or painting, and gather with friends and community members. Share your work, try new hobbies, pass on your techniques. Free, open to the public. Held each first Thursday of the month. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit roxburyartsgroup.org/event/the-monthly-make/2023-02-02/

T ZONE—4-6 p.m. Teens aged 12-15 are invited for this after-school program to de-stress, enjoy a nutritious snack and play games with their peers in a safe environment. Held Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. Visit richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/programs/

READING SERIES—7:30 p.m. The community is invited for the 2023 Red Dragon Reading Series, featuring Saida Agostini, a queer Afro-Guyanese poet whose work explores the ways Black folks harness mythology to enter the fantastic, and Tessa Yang, a fiction writer from upstate New York. Free, open to the public. Craven Lounge, Morris Conference Center, West Dormitory Drive, SUNY Oneonta. (607) 436-3446 or visit suny.oneonta.edu/english/red-dragon-reading-series