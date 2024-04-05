HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, APRIL 6

Annual Postcard, Book, Ephemera Show and Sale

HISTORY CENTER—10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. “17th Annual Postcard, Book, and Ephemera Show and Sale.” Vendors, auction, 50/50 raffle, and highlights from the upcoming summer exhibition by the Greater Oneonta Historical Society. Free admission. Held in the social room of the Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or visit https://oneontahistory.org/events-programs/

BLOOD DRIVE—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick College Drive, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

POTLUCK—Last day to RSVP for the “Whole-Food Plant Based Community Potluck.” To be held 4/13 from 3-5 p.m. Crumhorn Coffee House, 2515 State Highway 28, Oneonta. (607) 267-4647or visit https://www.facebook.com/crumhorncoffeehouse

BIRDING — 7:30 a.m. “A Day at Montezuma NWR & Wetlands” with the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. No charge for admission. Carpoolers meet at Dietz Street Parking Lot, Oneonta.

(607) 397-3815 or visit https://www.facebook.com/DelawareOtsegoAudubonSociety/

DISCUSSION—9 a.m. “Dems to Discuss 27 Market Street.” Monthly meeting of the Oneonta Democratic Club, featuring Common Council member Don Mathisen presenting a brief overview of the development plans for RSS at 27 Market Street. RSVP required. Get Fresh on Main Café, 254 Main Street, Oneonta. garymaffei@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100068905072401

FARM MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open each Saturday. Pathfinder Produce, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057479678258

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

SHREDDING—10 a.m. to noon. Shred sensitive papers with Confidata at the Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

ART WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to noon. “Kids Comic Creation Lab with William Waggoner.” Open to children aged 5-12. $5/person plus materials fee. Registration required. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/kids-comic-creation-lab-with-william-waggoner/

WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Blacksmithing for Beginners.” Introductory class teaching the basics of blacksmithing, including building a fire, heating metal and hammer control. $120/non-members includes lunch and materials. Pre-registration required. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/event/workshop-blacksmithing/

TAX PREP—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Free Tax Preparation.” Get help with taxes from IRS-certified volunteers. Held Saturdays through 4/15. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/business-administration-and-accounting-department/vita/

TOURNAMENT—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Inaugural E-Sports Invitational Super Smash Bros Ultimate Tournament. Recreation Gym, Herkimer College, 100 Reservoir Road, Herkimer. (315) 866-0300 or visit https://www.herkimer.edu/herkimer-news/v/3676/herkimer-college-hosting-inaugural-esports-invitational

ART WORKSHOP—1-3 p.m. “From Sketch to Story: An Introduction to Narrative Art and Comic Drawing.” Open to ages 13+. Tickets, $20/person, registration required. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/from-sketch-to-story-an-introduction-to-narrative-art-and-comic-drawing/

MUSIC FESTIVAL—1-7:30 p.m. Hartwick College Jazz Festival. Includes master class, music clinic and a performance by acclaimed trumpeter Ray Vega. Free, all welcome. Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. ambrosew@hartwick.edu or visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/music-events/

WRITERS GROUP—1:30-3:30 p.m. Supportive group to practice writing exercises and get feedback. Session held through May 18. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

TOUR—2 p.m. “Guest Star Gallery Tour with Karen Quinn.” Senior historian/curator of art and culture at the New York State Museum tours exhibit of Winslow Homer’s wood engravings, on whose work she wrote her master’s thesis. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or visit https://www.arkellmuseum.org//events-calendar

SPRING WORKSHOP—4-7 p.m. “Red Tent: Springtime, Fertility and Pysanky Workshop.” $20. The Telegraph School, 83 Alden Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3785 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheTelegraphSchool/

CONCERT—7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. “The Frank White Experience: A Live Tribute to The Notorious B.I.G.” Tickets, $30. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-frank-white-experience-a-live-tribute-to-the-notorious-big-tickets-697954399397?aff=oddtdtcreator

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR