HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, APRIL 7

Chicken BBQ Dinner Fundraiser

FUNDRAISER—Noon to 5 p.m. (or until sold out). Annual Chicken Barbecue to support Hartwick Company #1. $15/dinner. Hartwick Company #1 Fire Department, 3088 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-7741 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hartwickfireco1

HEALING—11 a.m. “Insights for Healing.” Core energetic practitioner and massage therapists Marian Burke and Ellen Cook share insights and experience on the potential of releasing emotional burdens and energy blocks. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or visit https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/

WRITING—1-3 p.m. “Cooperstown Writers Group.” Held each Sunday. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

OUTDOORS—2-4 p.m. “Queer Outdoors: Emmons Pond Bog.” Learn about bogs, how they develop and their cultural significance. Mud expected. Presented by Otsego County Conservation Association. Meet in the parking lot. Emmons Pond Bog, 2028 White Hill Road, Oneonta. (607) 375-7280 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/queer-outdoors-emmons-pond-bog

THEATRE—2-4 p.m. “Next! Readings of New Works by Regional Playwrights.” Free reading of “Fall Forever” by Eva Schegulla. Free, open to the public. Auditorium, Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

CONCERT—7 p.m. doors at 6 p.m. Rock concert with performances by G.o.L.e.M, Second Suitor and others, both local and from out of town. General admission, $10. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

