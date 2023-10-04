HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 04-11-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, APRIL 11

JAZZ NIGHT—7 p.m. Appreciate Jazz with the Dan Sales Trio at the Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (212) 391-3950 or visit facebook.com/the.mptf

BLOOD DRIVE—1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. St. James Episcopal Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. Register at redcrossblood.org

TAX PREP—6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 1 week left to get taxes prepared with the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. Hartwick college accounting students, who have been certified by the IRS, with their professor, will be available to provide 1-on-1 assistance in preparing individual tax returns. Either in person or online. Held at the Golisago Hall, 2nd Floor, Hartwick College, Oneonta. (607) 431-4338 or visit facebook.com/ofoinc/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday & Thursday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $8.60 for guests accompanying a senior. This week, enjoy a lunch of chicken parmesan, rotini in sauce, tossed salad, & sherbet. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

T ZONE—4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Teens aged 12-15 are invited for this after-school program to de-stress, enjoy a nutritious snack and play games with their peers in a safe environment. Held Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. Visit richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/programs/