HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, APRIL 12

Dinner to Benefit Gilbertsville Free Library

STOP EVERYTHING AND READ DAY!

FUNDRAISER—5-6:30 p.m. Spring fundraising dinner to benefit the Gilbertsville Free Library. Includes meatloaf, baked potato, string bean casserole, rolls, dessert and beverages. Tickets, $15/adult. Gilbertsville Baptist Church, New Life Fellowship Hall, Commercial Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2463 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100089345194772

KNITTING CIRCLE—9:30 a.m. to noon. Bring a knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held every Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

KIDS CONCERT—11 a.m. “Kids Concert Series with Gary Van Slyke.” Free, open to all. Music for ages 0-11, but older folks are welcome. Held each 2nd Friday of the month. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 105 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/

OUTDOORS—1-3 p.m. “Homeschool Nature Walk.” Dress for mud and weather and search for signs of spring with the Otsego County Conservation Association. Registration required. Betty and Wilbur Davis State Park, Schenevus. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/homeschool-nature-walk-betty-and-wilbur-davis-state-park

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

CHICKEN DINNER—4:30-6 p.m. Laurens Legion Chicken BBQ. Open to the public. Cost, $12/dinner, $7/half. Laurens American Legion, 11 Main Street, Laurens. (607) 293-7356.

OPENING RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. “The Oakroom Artists” opens in Gallery A with “Meet Me In My Flower Garden” by May-Britt Joyce opening in Gallery B. Both on view through 5/8. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

THEATER—7 p.m. Starkid presents “Twisted: The Untold Story of A Royal Vizier.” Free, open to the public. Also showing 4/13. Sarkus Busch Theater in the Robert McLaughlin College Center, Herkimer College, 100 Reservoir Road, Herkimer. (315) 866-0300 or visit https://www.herkimer.edu/herkimer-news/v/3682/herkimer-college-hosts-starkid-productions-twisted-the-untold-story-of-a-royal-vizier

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. Columbian folk music presented by Fabian Gallon with Diego Bahamón Serrato, two masters of the tiple—the national instrument of Colombia. Free, open to the public. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit roxburyartsgroup.org

