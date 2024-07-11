Cast members and “A Roadhouse Coup” director Lori Kelly-Bailey, in 1930s costume, gather outside the Wieting Theatre by an antique car that was featured in the film. From left: actor Douglas Decker, actor Douglas Brenner, actor/producer Joel Plue and Kelly-Bailey. (Photo by Josh Jones)

The Partial Observer by Joel J. Plue

Local Historical Societies Hold 1930s-themed Film Fundraiser

WORCESTER—The Wieting Theatre buzzed with excitement as the local community gathered for a special showing of “A Roadhouse Coup,” a film showcasing the life and crimes of the notorious Eva Coo, who would become known as the mallet murderess during prohibition in Oneonta, New York. The film was produced on location in and around Oneonta in 2022 by local filmmakers Lori Kelly-Bailey and Joel J. Plue.

The film was used to raise funds for three local historical societies. The event, originally planned to coincide with a parade, saw a remarkable turnout despite the inclement weather that moved the festivities indoors. Attendees dressed in 1930s attire, fully embracing the theme of the evening.

The event was orchestrated by a collaboration of the Town of Maryland Historical Society, the Westford Historical Society, and the Worcester Historical Society. Bob Parmerter, a trustee and program committee chairman for the Town of Maryland Historical Society, played a pivotal role in the planning and execution of the event.

“We got involved when Charlene Rubino, the event chairperson, and Buddy Beams saw the original screening of “A Roadhouse Coup” and saw potential for our group,” Parmerter explained. “They spoke with the director, Lori Bailey, who was very enthusiastic about the idea. At the same time, Buddy and I were chairing a cooperative group for the three historical societies, which led to this joint effort.”

The fundraiser was initially set to feature a parade, but the unexpected weather turned it into a large indoor gathering. The Wieting Theatre became a hub of activity, with a costume contest and a meet-and-greet session with the film’s cast and crew, which delighted the attendees.

Parmerter shared his thoughts on the community’s reception of the event.

“It was very well received. There was a lot of buzz in all three communities. We had to stop taking phone reservations after reaching 220, just four days before the showing,” Parmerter said. “I recommended people show up anyway, as I was sure there would be no-shows, and everyone who came was admitted. The theater looked full, and the number of people in costume was a great indicator of the positive response.”

The event’s success has sparked conversations about the benefits of such initiatives for local historical societies.

“Certainly, events like this are beneficial. Both the event committee and the three-society committee are meeting to follow up and see what we learned,” Parmerter noted.

As the evening drew to a close, it was clear that the event had not only achieved its fundraising goals but also strengthened community bonds.

“Several people asked whether we were going to have similar events in the future, and I’m sure we will,” Parmerter said with a smile.

The Wieting Theatre, owned by the Wieting Memorial Association, played a crucial role in the event’s success. Andy O’Dell, the president of the association, approved and arranged the showing, ensuring that the historic venue was the perfect backdrop for the nostalgic evening.

In the wake of such a well-received event, the local historical societies look forward to more collaborative efforts, continuing to bring the community together while preserving and celebrating their shared history.

Joel J. Plue is a regular contributor to Iron String Press.