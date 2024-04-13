Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, APRIL 14

SADD Strides for Safety 5K

RUN/WALK—11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “26th Annual SADD Strides for Safety 5K Run/Walk.” Raise funds for school programming to support students making healthy, responsible choices. Includes Health Fair. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Oneonta High School, 144 East Street, Oneonta. Visit https://otsegooutdoors.org/event/sadd-strides-for-safety-5krun-walk/

WRITING—1-3 p.m. “Cooperstown Writers Group.” Held each Sunday. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown 

CONCERT—2-4 p.m. Thespians Hawkeye Revue matinee performance. Cooperstown Central School, 39 Linden Avenue, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8181 or visit https://www.cooperstowncs.org/

BIRDING—6:45-8:20 p.m. “Hike to Watch the Woodcock Courtship Dance” with the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society and Otsego Land Trust. Parslow Road Conservation Area, 169 Parslow Road, Hartwick. (607) 397-3815 or visit https://www.facebook.com/DelawareOtsegoAudubonSociety/

RELIGION—7 p.m. “Oneonta Kirtan.” A devotional practice featuring song and chant of Indian or Sikh origin. Admission by donation. Yoga People. 50 Dietz Street, Suite L, Oneonta. Cmarshstudio@gmail.com

