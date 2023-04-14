HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 04-15-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, APRIL 15

EARTH FEST—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Celebrate the Earth and our place in it. Fest includes vendor and information fair, workshops on everything from gardening to organic cosmetics, and drive-thru recycling at Brewery Ommegang. Festival is hosted at The Milford Central School, 42 West Main Street, Milford. Visit occainfo.org/earth-festival/

DINE FOR A CAUSE—8 a.m. Eat out at the fine restaurants of Otsego, Delaware, & Otsego counties and a percentage of the proceeds will go to raise awareness & support to local non-profit, Helios Care. This week dine at Jive Café, 12 Commons Drive, Cooperstown. (607) 432-6773 or visit facebook.com/helioscarehospice

POSTCARD & EPHEMERA SHOW—10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Returning from a 3 year hiatus, The 16th annual Postcard, Book, and Ephemera Show returns featuring vintage sports cards, postcards, stamps, magazines, books, and much more. Proceeds support the Greater Oneonta Historical Society. Held at Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or visit oneontahistory.org

ART WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Work with Grey Fox Felting to make your own needle felted hen! All supplies provided, suitable for beginners! Cost, $85/non-member. The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org

TAX PREP—10 a.m. – Noon & 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. 3 days left. Get your taxes done with the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. Hartwick college accounting students, who have been certified by the IRS, with their professor, will be available to provide 1-on-1 assistance in preparing individual tax returns. Either in person or online. Held at the Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit facebook.com/ofoinc/

EXHIBIT PREVIEW—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Get a look at the new exhibit before the opening. “Color Immersion/Explosion” features the works of Terry Slake and Louis Sherry—one formally trained, the other self-taught, one painting on wood, the other working in clay and glass. What they share is that they are thinkers and makers, and their works express this. Free admission. On view through 5/20. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or visit facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

OPERA—12 p.m. View a performance of the Metropolitan Opera, streaming live in Oneonta. This week the Met presents “Der Rosenkavalier” a comic opera by Richard Straus about love, loss, and the rules of the era. Cost, $20/adult. Lunch available for purchase separately from Soda Jerks. Arrive by 11:15 for a pre-opera presentation on the show. Showing at the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

THEATER—8 p.m. Bigger Dreams Productions presents “The Vagina Monologues” by Eve Ensler as directed by Brooke Tallman and performed by an ensemble cast. 25% of proceeds benefit Family Planning of South Central New York. Audience is asked to contribute to the feminine products drive. Admission is $20. Held in the Production Center of the Foothills Performing Arts & Civic Center, Oneonta. Visit biggerdreamsproductions.org