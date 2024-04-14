Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, APRIL 15

‘Reviving Your Historical Society’

HISTORICAL SOCIETY—7 p.m. Otego Historical Society opens the season with a presentation, “Reviving Your Historical Society.” Ron Ketelsen speaks on what has been done in Sharon Springs. Otego Town Hall, 3526 State Highway 7, Otego. (607) 287-4095.

EXERCISE CLASS—9-10 a.m. Exercise each Monday and Thursday with instructor Carol Thompson. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

PLAY & LEARN—10 a.m. Guided sensory learning for children aged 5 and under. Held each Monday. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

SENIOR WALK—10 a.m. Seniors walk the track and gym floor with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

TECH SUPPORT—11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. (during lunch) “One on One Tech Support.” Reserve a spot to get help using a personal device, from iphones to tablets. Held each third Monday of the month with Eric Camier. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com

MUSIC—Noon. “Midday Music at St. Mary’s: Brian Murphy & Jeff Ruzich” Featuring rock, jazz and folk classics, as well as original tunes. Free. Refreshments provided, bring a bag lunch. Sanctuary of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 7690 State Highway 80, Springfield Center. (607) 233-4523 ext. 101 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064456072235

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of sweet sausage with peppers and onions, three bean salad, German potato salad and strawberry ice cream. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

CONNECTIONS—12:30 p.m. Conversation and Cookies. Share thoughts, experiences and insights on the provided topic. Cookies served. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

EXERCISE—2-3 p.m. “Choga Flow.” Chair yoga led by certified instructor Wanda Hunt. Cost, donation of 1 non-perishable food item for the Richfield Springs Food Pantry. Held each Monday. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

TAX PREP – 6-8 p.m. “Free Tax Preparation.” Get help with taxes from IRS-certified volunteers. Last chance! 2nd floor, Golisano Hall, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4338 or visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/business-administration-and-accounting-department/vita/

GARDEN CLUB – 6:30 p.m. “The Accidental Pharmaceuticals: Defensive Plant Compounds.” Presented by the Oneonta Federated Garden Club. Registration required. St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. Visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100067969369937

