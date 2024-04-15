HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, APRIL 16

Alden Scholar Series Presents

‘Understanding Poverty’

SCHOLAR SERIES—4-6:30 p.m. Alden Scholar Series Program presents “Understanding Poverty: A Relational Approach” by Dr. Elizabeth Seale. Reception to follow. Alden Room, Milne Library, 3rd Floor, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-3302 or visit https://libguides.oneonta.edu/aldenscholarseries/upcomingevents

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. “Babby & Toddler Storytime.” Bond with your baby while staff share stories, activities and play. Recommended ages: Birth-2. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta.

(607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Sleeping Lion Trail, Glimmerglass State Park, Cooperstown. Contact hike leader Sarah Patterson at (607) 267-7427, or visit https://susqadk.org/

CRAFTY TUESDAY—10 a.m. Make coffee filter long-stem roses. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—10 a.m. Free monthly drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. This is a safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-5525 to register or e-mail jessica.weeden@helioscare.org

YOUTH—10 a.m. “Preschool Tuesdays.” Toddlers and their families are invited for 1-hour program featuring story time, gallery tours, active play and art projects. This week learn about Faith Ringgold and family quilt craft. Included with museum admission. Held each Tuesday The Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

FUNDRAISER—11 a.m. “Dine Out For A Cause.” Enjoy a meal and support Helios Care programs. Reservations recommended. Brooks’ House of BBQ, 5560 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 432-6773 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today’s lunch is BBQ chicken, creamy coleslaw, baked beans and pudding parfait. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

LIBRARY—Noon. “Lunch and Learn: Helios Care.” Registration required. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

SUPPORT GROUP—2 p.m. “Caregiver Support Group.” Connect with local caregivers, identify resources, get strategies for self-care. Facilitated by Helios Care professionals. Free, registration required. United Ministry of Delhi, 1 Church Street, Delhi. (607) 432-5525 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/caregiver-resources/

LIBRARY—6 p.m. “Intro to Machine Sewing” with Yuliya Labovskaya. Free, bring your own sewing machine. 18+ only. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

VACCINATION—6-8 p.m. Otsego County Rabies Vaccination Clinic. Free rabies vaccinations for pet dogs, cats and ferrets. Previous vaccination certificate required for three-year booster. Worcester Town Barn, 19 Katie Lane, Worcester. (607) 547-4230 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/d-m/health_department/rabies_prevention.php

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR