HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 04-19-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19

WETLAND CLEAN-UP—1 p.m. Head out to the 27 acres of protected wetlands in the D&H Railyard to pick up litter, protect the ecosystem and help beautify the region with Otsego Now in the “Wetlands Not Wastelands” campaign. Supplies will be provided. Meet at corner of Fonda Avenue and Roundhouse Road, Oneonta. (607) 267-4010 or e-mail ggardner@otsegonow.com

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Springbrook, 105 Campus Drive, Oneonta. Register at redcrossblood.org

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Quality Inn, 5206 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Register at redcrossblood.org

SPEAKING GRIEF—Noon. View a documentary on the grief experience, followed by a panel discussion. Free; bring a bagged lunch and join the conversation. Presented by Helios Care at the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with models. Professional artist Jonathan Pincus will be on hand to answer questions. $15/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com/

DINNER & PRESENTATION—7 p.m. The Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club hosts its monthly meeting, featuring a presentation by local retired veterinarian Dr. Pam Lea, “The Other Continent ‘Down Under’: Antarctica,” about her adventures with Overseas Adventure Travel on their first trip back since COVID-19. Held at the Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. Call Linda Pearce, (607) 432-8969, to coordinate your contribution to the potluck or visit susqadk.org/meetings/