HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, APRIL 19

‘Addams Family School Edition’

at Laurens Central School

THEATER—7 p.m. “The Addams Family School Edition.” An original story about this wacky family. Presented by Laurens Central School, 55 Main Street, Laurens. (607) 432-2050 or visit https://www.broadwayworld.com/off-off-broadway/regional/The-Addams-Family-School-Edition-Laurens

KNITTING CIRCLE—9:30 a.m. to noon. Bring a knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held every Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today’s lunch is Salisbury steak, noodles, corn and frosted cupcakes. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 6 p.m. Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

LEGAL—2-3 p.m. “Lawyer in the Library: What Can You Do If CPS Knocks on Your Door?” Free program on the basic rights and obligations of parents when interacting with Child Protective Services. Delaware County Courthouse, 3 Court Street, Delhi. (607) 240-4310.

COOKING—3-5 p.m. “Healthy On A Budget.” Learn budget-friendly options for whole grains, then cook a delicious meal. Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

CRAFT FRIDAY—3:30 p.m. “Make a Thaumatrope!” A thaumatrope is an optical illusion that combines two images with movement, the first form of animation. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

BIRDING—7 p.m. “A Florida Birding Photo Journey with Rick Bunting.” Presented by the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society virtually and in person at the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 397-3815 or visit https://www.facebook.com/DelawareOtsegoAudubonSociety/

CONCERT—7 p.m. Cooperstown Concert Series presents “Empire Wild,” a classic crossover trio for the season finale. Tickets, $20. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://cooperstownconcertseries.org/

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. Oneonta Concert Association presents “Zodiac Trio.” An unconventional trio known for their innovative programming. General admission, $25. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1589 or visit http://www.oneontaconcertassociation.org/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR